Task Force Dagger Foundation Increases and Improves Online Security

According to Keith David, Managing Director, "No funds were actually withdrawn from anyone’s account and we are working with the bank and our credit card processor very closely to monitor the situation." According to industry experts, nonprofits are favored targets of criminals in trying to process cards to see if they can get an approval. If the criminals can get an approval, then they know that they have the name, address, and zip code correct. With the correct information, the criminals can then run the balance up on each card.

Task Force Dagger Foundation takes this attempt to defraud people seriously because donor trust in the Foundation's site and donation platform are critical to success. In cooperation with the Foundations' credit card processor and the bank that was affected, the following actions are being taken to improve the Foundation's web security:

1. Funds are being restored to all the people who were affected.

2. Ensure that the Foundation's donation page is secure and safe for donor use. Increased fraud protection protocols to ensure that fraud settings are the highest and most secure possible.

3. Task Force Dagger Foundation is working with independent consultants to implement security measures that will reduce the likelihood of fraud; additionally, the Foundation's board is implementing a fraud/risk management committee to provide ongoing oversight and provide a quarterly review of security measures.

The Task Force Dagger Foundation wants to assure everyone that no donor data was compromised in any way. The Foundation has done everything to ensure the safety and security of donor credit card information

Without donations, the Foundation cannot be successful in accomplishing the mission in supporting the US Special Operations Command’s service members and their families.

The Task Force Dagger Foundation’s three core programs: (1) Immediate Needs, (2) Special Operations Forces (SOF) Health Initiatives, and (3) Recreational Therapy Events provide resources and healing for SOF members and families. Our SOF Health Initiatives provides program recipients care and treatment that is designed to treat the problem and not the symptom through functional medicine and other treatment modalities that are holistic in nature. Task Force Dagger Foundation supports Army Green Berets, Rangers, Civil Affairs, Military Information Support Operations, Army Special Mission Units, Navy SEALs, Air Force Special Tactics/Operations and Marine Special Operations and their families. These are some of the units that comprise the US Special Operations Command.

Since 2009, we have supported USSOCOM with over $3.4M dollars of support to 3,200 SOF service members and their families. The Task Force Dagger Foundation’s overhead rate is 7.57%.

For more information, please contact the Task Force Dagger Foundation.