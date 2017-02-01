YoFiit Bars Coming to Amazon.com

YoFiit, a company dedicated to the development of scientifically backed nutritional products that help people maximize their fitness and nutrition results, announced its nutritional bars will be sold on Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer.

YoFiit has become known in the nutritional products market for its wide variety of products, including a high protein chickpea milk alternative beverage and nutritional bars. It is these bars that will be coming to Amazon.com, giving the brand a greater ability than ever before to reach out to people who are interested in snacking healthy.

“We are thrilled to announce that our YoFiit Nutritional Bars will be sold on Amazon.com,” said Marie Amazan, CEO of YoFiit. “Amazon.com is the world’s go-to source for online shopping, and it has become a particularly important resource for companies in the nutritional products sphere. Now we will be able to bring our nutritional bars to people all over the world who care about being healthy with their snack options and giving themselves the energy and nutrition they need to fuel their activities.”

YoFiit products are geared toward people who live a wide variety of lifestyles, helping them achieve peak performance in all their daily tasks. The nutritional bars are allergen-friendly as they are peanut & tree nut-free, gluten- and soy-free and completely vegan. They are the only probiotics & prebiotics bars available in the market with different formulations for specific functions. There is a Morning Fiber bar (Apple cinnamon), Midday Energy bar (goji chocolate) and All Day Protein bar (lemon coconut).

These bars aren’t just unique because of their probiotics and high fiber (11-12g), they also have an extremely low sugar content. There are only five grams of sugar without any sugar alcohol, glycerin or artificial sweetener added. Instead, each bar focuses on packing in protein, fiber and omega 3s to enhance their overall nutritional profile.

“People of all backgrounds and activity levels have really loved these nutritional bars, and now we are able to bring them to a wider range of consumers than ever,” said Amazan. “It is a great step forward for our company.”

For more information about Yofiit, visit http://www.yofiit.com.