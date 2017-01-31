B-Elite: Experts in Stress-Reduced Fat Loss The B LEAN MEALS make nutrition that causes fat loss -- very convenient and delicious!!

B Elite Canada announces the launch of The Food Solution: B LEAN MEALS that drive and accelerate fat loss.

Most people struggle to stick to their nutrition plans because they either don't have time to cook their food or don't like how it tastes. As a result, they end up eating the foods that are most easily accessible and often not the best choices for them -- fast food, high carbohydrates, simple sugars and processed foods.

As nutrition and fitness experts, our job is to provide solutions for our clients' challenges so that they achieve the results they want. So we created B LEAN MEALS.

Our B Elite B LEAN MEALS are designed with the right ratios of proteins, carbohydrates, vegetables and fats. The proteins are free of hormones and antibiotics to make it easier to digest and reduce toxic stress on the liver. Meals are prepared fresh-to-order using quality ingredients approved by the B Elite Canada team. Even the recipes have been chosen by the B Elite team to ensure clients enjoy the food.

In the pre-launch of B LEAN MEALS, clients and the general public have offered only glowing, positive feedback. The B LEAN MEALS make nutrition that causes fat loss -- very convenient and delicious!

Meals can be ordered here - goo.gl/9zrVyK and are available for pickup at the B Elite facility in Pickering, ON.

ABOUT B ELITE

With over 30 years of experience in the fitness industry, B Elite is one of Durham's premiere personal training and fitness facilities. With a mission to educate people on the stress factors that add body fat and damage health, B Elite offers a variety of services including nutrition to optimize hormones, personal training, boot camps, reiki, massage therapy and Fascial Stretch Therapy.

