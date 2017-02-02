Trade Radiators Launches Flat Panel February Price Drop

“The Flat Panel range of radiators is one of our best. This range allows customers to find the perfect radiator for their home as there are over thirty sizes in this range. I guarantee you won't be able to find a cheaper radiator of such high quality."

For the whole month of February, one of the leading online radiator suppliers in the UK, Trade Radiators, is slashing the prices of all of their flat panel radiators by 25%. Described as “Flat Panel February” by director Nic Auckland, this price reduction comes on top of already low prices with all of their radiators costing below the RRP. The high quality, Italian made radiators are known for their aesthetically pleasing, sleek finish as well as their sturdy properties, making them an ideal choice for a family home or office environment.

Nic Auckland, Director of Trade Radiators, said, “The Flat Panel range of radiators is one of our best. This range really allows customers to find the perfect radiator for their home as there are over thirty sizes in this range as well as the option to choose between single and double convectors. They are also stylish as well as being incredibly durable, the perfect combination for radiators!”

Size Range

Coming in an extensive range of sizes, the flat panel design is one of the most flexible radiators, in terms of size, currently on the market. This is ideal for those looking to create a uniformed look in throughout their home.

Not only do these radiators come in a host of sizes, they are also available in both the traditional, horizontal style and the contemporary vertical design. Perfect for modern homes, the vertical design is a great way to save space in rooms where wall space is compromised such as loft conversions, kitchens or office spaces. The horizontal range also adds a contemporary feel to the modern style of the radiator, enhancing a modern environment nicely.

Sleek and Practical

Channelling a “more is less” style, the flat panel range’s simple design creates a sleek finish which fits nicely into any room. The smooth, flat design of the front of the radiator is aesthetically pleasing while the white colour complements virtually any colour scheme, enhancing brighter tones and blending nicely with lighter ones.

These radiators don’t just look good, they are extremely practical. The smooth face of the radiator means that it is able to be cleaned very easily while the properties of the stainless steel 304 material used to produce the radiators mean that it actually strengthens with cleaning. This is ideal for environments which need to be kept sterile.

Pricing

Designed for consumers looking to add a stylish touch to their home without the designer price tag to go with it, with the 25% discount the flat panel radiators starts at an incredible £33.75 and can be found at https://www.traderadiators.com/acatalog/own-brand-flat-panel-radiators.html. Make sure you add the discount code FLAT15 at the checkout when ordering your flat panel radiator.

