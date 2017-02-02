Financial Technology Labs, Inc. Announces New Website Launch

Our goal was to make it easier for our clients and prospects to access information on our products, access product demos, and provide updated information on company news and press releases.

Financial Technology Labs, Inc. (FTLabs), a leading provider of technology solutions for the fixed income securities market, announced today the launch of its newly revamped website. This newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information and features that offer a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's innovative fixed income technology solutions. Upgrades include authorized online access to Portfini, a cloud-hosted, web-based, portfolio modelling and presentation application and simple navigation to explore our services with content-rich image captures on specific product capabilities.

The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the Company's mission and products. Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is responsive with today's browsers and mobile devices. The new website is located at the same address: http://www.ftlabs.com.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our newly designed website,” said James Rucker, CEO of FTLabs, Inc. “Our goal was to make it easier for our clients and prospects to access information on our products, access product demos, and provide updated information on company news and press releases. We feel we’ve done just that with our new site.”

About Financial Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Financial Technology Laboratories, Inc. (FTLabs), founded in 2005, is a technology company dedicated to providing system integration, custom software development, consulting services, and managed communication services to broker-dealers and software vendors in the fixed income market. For more information about Financial Technology Laboratories, Inc., visit http://www.ftlabs.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google+.