NFI Adds James S. Shafer to Engineering Leadership

Leading supply chain solutions provider, NFI, welcomes James Shafer to the leadership team as Senior Vice President of Solutions Design and Engineering. Shafer will oversee solutions and engineering for NFI’s dedicated transportation and distribution business lines.

“James brings extensive experience in supply chain, operations, and engineering to NFI,” said CEO, Sid Brown. “The newly created position will enhance collaboration and end-to-end solutions for our customers.”

NFI’s engineering team designs and optimizes solutions in distribution and transportation specific to the needs of the customer, constantly looking for opportunities for continuous improvement and optimizing supply chains.

NFI continues to grow, now operating 31 million square feet of warehousing and employing more than 8,300 associates across the globe. In addition to organic growth, NFI recently acquired Dominion Warehousing and Distribution, increasing NFI’s North American warehousing presence and adding facilities throughout Canada.

With more than 85 years of experience in transportation, NFI provides flexible and customized dedicated fleet solutions with more than 2,600 drivers and 325 owner operators. NFI delivers customers reliable service and guaranteed capacity in a company-owned fleet of over 2,000 tractors and 8,200 trailers.

Previous to NFI, Shafer held leadership positions in solutions and engineering at other 3PLs, with experience in operations, program management, implementations, quality management, and IT. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University.

With operations across North America, Shafer will operate from NFI’s Irving, Texas location. In addition to dedicated transportation and distribution, NFI offers solutions in brokerage, transportation management, intermodal, global logistics, and commercial real estate.

About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 8,300 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 31 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its company-owned fleet consists of over 2,000 tractors and 8,200 trailers, operated by more than 2,600 company drivers and 325 owner operators. Its business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, and real estate services. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.