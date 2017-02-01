Trans-Border Global Freight Systems, Inc.’s 20th Anniversary

"Proud, but not content - we appreciate the first twenty years that our customers have allowed us to service them with the highest quality service in the logistics market. We are also extremely excited about the next twenty years!"

From 6 to 65 in twenty years! Trans-Border Global Freight Systems, Inc. opened its doors on Feb. 3rd, 1997 with a staff of 6 in a cramped, one room, rented office sharing 3 computers, working on folding tables, but full of energy and desire to make its customers’ logistics life easier. Twenty years later, with a staff of 65 and still growing, Trans-Border is now situated in a fifteen thousand square foot, self-owned office building and has even more passion, more customers and a lot more computers!

Trans-Border GFS, an international/domestic freight forwarder and US Customs Broker, will be celebrating its twenty-year Anniversary on Feb. 3, 2017 with green & blue balloons, noisemakers, funky party hats and the hardest working staff in the logistics industry. Located between three major east coast ports, New York, Boston and Montreal, Trans-Border is handling the logistics needs of companies both in the United States and worldwide. Proud of its achievements, but not content - the company specializes in providing tailored solutions to meet each individual customer supply chain needs. On-site owners and partners Martin Hellwig (President), Jeffrey Millens (Chief Operating Officer) and Joshua Spiegel (Chief Financial Officer) are celebrating by launching a new website and installing an industry leading software program (July 2017) to provide an even higher level of data, reporting, visibility and compliance for its customers.

Moving more than freight! Trans-Border understands that it is moving its customer’s ideas, creativity, passion, product and profit. Built on the faith and respect of its customers, Trans-Border will continue to keep working hard for those who understand the Trans-Border Difference and those who have yet to feel it!

Looking towards the next 20 years, Trans-Border will continue to build on its core values of personalized and professional service, mixed with passion, integrity & knowledge. Experience the Difference – Experience Trans-Border.