Internationally recognized outdoor retailer L.L.Bean, best known for its Bean Boot, everyday free shipping and 100% satisfaction guarantee continues its national retail expansion with the announcement of a new retail store in Maryland, scheduled to open in the fall of 2017. The L.L.Bean store will be located at Pike & Rose, a dynamic mixed-use community featuring a variety of retail shops, restaurants, entertainment options, office space and residential living located in North Bethesda, Maryland. The 22,700 square-foot, two-level store will feature an assortment of active and casual apparel and footwear, as well as outdoor lifestyle gear including hiking, fly-fishing, kayaking and winter gear and camping products. The store will employ approximately 75 people. This will be L.L.Bean’s 33rd retail store outside of Maine.

“The North Bethesda location is going to be a great home for us. This is a lively, active area with some great outdoor recreational opportunities nearby like paddling and fishing on the Potomac, or cycling along the extensive network of local trails,” said Ken Kacere, senior vice-president and general manager of retail at L.L.Bean.

As part of its overall national retail expansion plan, L.L.Bean made the decision to expand its presence into Maryland due to the store’s proximity to several abundant natural resources and multiple opportunities for many outdoor activities, a population base that not only enjoys regularly engaging in a variety of outdoor pursuits, but one that also has a high-degree of awareness of and affinity for L.L.Bean. The store will allow the people of Montgomery County and beyond to experience first-hand everything that the legendary outdoor retailer has to offer: quality merchandise, a welcoming shopping environment and a large roster of ongoing demonstrations and clinics on a number of outdoor topics. L.L.Bean also operates a store in Tysons Corner, Virginia, approximately fifteen miles away.

Of particular note will be the inclusion of L.L.Bean’s Outdoor Discovery Schools, which will offer demonstrations, clinics and introductory hands-on courses for a variety of outdoor activities, all designed to make it easy for people to engage in outdoor recreation for health, fitness, and recreation. L.L.Bean Outdoor Discovery Schools’ courses are offered at every L.L.Bean Retail Store. In 2016, over 150,000 people participated in these programs.

“Federal Realty is thrilled to welcome L.L.Bean’s Maryland’s store to Pike & Rose,” said Stu Biel, VP of Leasing at Federal Realty. “This 105 year iconic brand focused on outdoor living is a perfect fit for Pike & Rose. Both L.L.Bean and Pike & Rose aim to inspire and connect others with a deep commitment to community. Together, our neighbors, residents, office workers and beyond will benefit from educational programs, on and off site events and a tried and true product line and place that will serve to inspire for decades and generations to come.”

About L.L.Bean, Inc.

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. L.L.Bean products are rigorously tested, guaranteed to last, and always shipped free. In the past five years, L.L.Bean has donated over $6 million toward conservation and land stewardship. The 220,000 sq. ft. L.L.Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at http://www.llbean.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Google+ and Instagram.

