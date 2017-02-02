SAM, LLC Founder Sam Hanna Announces Retirement

SAM, LLC Logo

January 31, 2017 – Samir "Sam" G. Hanna, RPLS, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Surveying And Mapping, LLC (SAM) has announced his retirement from the daily management of the company. He will retain his position as Chairman of the Board Chairman and will continue to serve as an advisor to the management team. Daily operation of the company will be led by Christopher M. Solomon, RPLS, who has been President of the company since December 2015.

Mr. Hanna originally founded Surveying And Mapping, Inc. (SAM) in 1994, with a modest beginning in the Austin, Texas region. Over the next 22 years he led the company through a period of exceptional growth to a leading position as one of the largest and most successful companies in the surveying and mapping industry. Today SAM has hundreds of staff in 24 offices and operates across the U.S.

According to Mr. Hanna, "Building this company has been a fantastic adventure over the last 20 years and I'm extraordinarily proud of what we have accomplished. It has been a privilege to lead such a talented and dedicated team to the success we've achieved. As I move into retirement, I have absolute confidence that the company is in exceptionally good hands and poised for further success going forward."

Over the firm's history Mr. Hanna was very successful at responding to market trends and diversifying to meet evolving demand. After the company's founding he quickly expanded core services to include Aerial Mapping, Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE), and Utility Coordination. Subsequently he broadened services further to include Airborne, Mobile, and Terrestrial LiDAR, Hydrographic Surveying, and in 2011 established a wholly owned subsidiary SAM–Constructions Services (SAM-CS) to provide Construction Phase Services. In 2014 SAM, Inc. completed an investment agreement that brought new partners into the mix and at that time the company was renamed Surveying And Mapping, LLC (SAM). In 2016 SAM completed an acquisition of So-Deep, Inc., a nationally recognized leading SUE company, extending the services and geographic reach of the SAM Companies even further across the Southeast U.S.

About Surveying And Mapping, LLC

Founded in 1994, Surveying And Mapping, LLC (SAM) is a leading provider of complete geospatial data solutions and one of the largest surveying and mapping companies in North America. Our services include: Professional Land Surveying, Hydrographic Surveying, Airborne, Mobile, and Terrestrial HDS LiDAR, Aerial Mapping and Photogrammetry, Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), as well as Construction Phase Services. SAM, LLC is part of the family of companies that also includes SAM-Construction Services, LLC (SAM-CS), So-Deep, Inc., and So-Deep | SAM NC, Inc. The SAM companies have invested heavily in advanced technologies across the enterprise and we continue to expand our expertise and capabilities. We routinely integrate data across service disciplines to provide innovative and cost-effective solutions to a wide range of clients in the electric energy, oil and gas, transportation, railway, telecommunications, and public sector markets.