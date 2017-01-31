Mahin Promoted to Chief Executive Officer at Lynx Technology Partners

Lynx Technology Partners (Lynx), the trusted information security and risk management advisor, is delighted to announce that Gina L. Mahin has been promoted to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2, 2017.

Mahin joined the 8-year-old privately-held company in July 2014 in the position of Chief Operating Officer. Mahin, came to Lynx as an experienced Senior Executive with a track record of building collaborative teams and achieving sustainable growth with a number of early-stage Technology Companies. Mahin was responsible for service delivery and day-to-day activities, leveraging her experience in Operations, Sales and Marketing, and Business Development.

According to Aric K. Perminter, Founder and Chairman of Lynx, “the timing was right” to make the shift. “Gina has been the COO for nearly three years. She has been instrumental in leading Lynx to clearly identify its strategic advantage in the industry. The promotion to CEO was really the culmination and acknowledgment of the success and accomplishments she and her team have achieved and their vision for the company moving forward,” he said.

During her tenure at Lynx, the company realized strong growth. She also initiated strategies around Revenue Management, Sales, Financial Support, Training, and Marketing, and helped to expand corporate development and third-party partnerships.

Mahin recruited and promoted talent, adding a Vice-President of Operations and several Directors of service delivery. Mahin sees the change as a signal to the industry of Lynx’s positive trajectory. “It communicates to the industry what the Lynx team has seen and experienced over the last few years while I was responsible for the daily operations.” said the CEO.

About Gina Mahin

Gina Mahin reports directly to the Chairman, and her responsibilities now include executing long-term strategies and operating the business activities of the organization. She leads the Internal Operations and Professional Services Teams. Her objective is to ensure that Lynx “Executes Flawlessly” for customers, partners, and employees. Because quality, past performance, and industry certifications are the benchmark for Lynx, Ms. Mahin manages a solid infrastructure that includes educational incentives, training opportunities, and an internal mentoring program to ensure that Lynx continues to foster a working environment in which bright, energetic individuals are encouraged to seek and deliver innovative solutions.

In her twenty-six year career, Ms. Mahin has held senior leadership positions for Information Technology and Security Organizations. She possesses a deep subject matter expertise in business operations, information technology, information security, and compliance for the multiple market verticals with which Lynx Technology Partners engage.

For the past eleven years, she has supported organizations within the government and health-care sectors. She has developed extensive experience with the information security requirements of the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and Federal Civilian Agencies. Her Team has developed methodologies and delivered solutions for some of the most sensitive and significant programs.

Ms. Mahin spent her initial fifteen years focused in the commercial market, where she supported organizations with the re-engineering and improvement of their business processes and implementation of enterprise technology solutions.

About Lynx Technology Partners, Inc.

Lynx Technology Partners is the trusted Information Security and Risk Management Advisor on which customers in highly-regulated world-wide industries depend to improve security posture, facilitate compliance, reduce risk, and refine operational efficiency. With over 30 years of world-class skills and knowledge capital, the Lynx security experts help customers recognize and control IT-related risks to maintain compliance with major industry and government standards. Through consulting, security and risk assessments, penetration testing, managed security services, and an award-winning GRC solution, Lynx supports many critical projects for security-conscious leaders in Financial Services, Federal, Energy, Healthcare, State Government, and Higher Education Sectors. For more information, please visit LynxGRC.com.