Marketing Platforms Used by Top 1500 Retail and e-Commerce Brands

(PRWEB) February 02, 2017
Join Ivan Roubtsov, Chief Marketing Officer, as he discusses the different marketing platforms used by the worlds top 1500 retail and e-commerce brands. This video report gives an overview of 400+ marketing platforms across 15 categories - showing you which solutions are used, how much market share they capture, common adoption trends, industry specific tools, and much more.
This report covers 15 distinct marketing platform categories:
Audience Data Tools and Suppliers
Media Buying and Cross-Channel Advertising Platforms
Retargeting Solutions
Ad Exchanges
Web Analytics
AB Tests, Content Optimization and Personalization
Viewability and Media Validation Technology
Marketing Automation Platforms
3rd Party Ad Servers
Email Marketing Platforms
E-Commerce Platforms
Cart Abandonment Solutions
Social Media
Tag Management