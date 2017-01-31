Mod+ Connect 2.0, a diagnostic and test utility, is now available on the Apple® iTunes® App Store®. The new version is a universal app that now runs on iPad® as well as previously supported iPhone® 6 or greater iOS devices with an active Wi-Fi connection. Mod+ Connect 2.0 adds support for SeaI/O-470 modules, improves keyboard interaction, eliminates duplicate search results and disregards Unit ID entries that exceed the Modbus one-byte limit.

Mod+ Connect 2.0 Key Updates



Universal iOS app runs on iPad and iPhone 6 or greater devices

Adds supports for SeaI/O-470 data acquisition modules

Features improved search functionality that eliminates duplicate results

Features intuitive iOS keyboard interaction

Disregards invalid Unit ID entries

Mod+ Connect allows users to view and change device settings, as well as monitor and control the I/O banks of the connected module. The app is intended for use with Sealevel's SeaI/O Ethernet and wireless I/O modules, as well as eI/O Ethernet and PoE compact I/O modules.

