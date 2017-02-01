Town Hall Meeting Discusses Charlotte School of Law Legal Options

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin’s Charlotte School of Law legal litigation group will host a Town Hall meeting Thursday, February 2nd at the DoubleTree by Hilton in SouthPark. Speakers include principal litigation attorneys Hoyt Tessener* with the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, and Gary Jackson* with the Jackson Law Group. Current and former students of Charlotte School of Law who attended the school from August 2012 through the present are encouraged to attend this no-cost informational meeting.

Tessener said, “Since the school’s misconduct was first announced, we’ve taken hundreds of calls from current and former Charlotte School of Law students and graduates. We’ve researched the allegations against the school very carefully and uncovered new information we believe these students may want to know as they weigh their legal options. Many of the students we have talked with have already signed with our firm to file individual lawsuits against the school.”

The firm already represents over 150 students and former students, with clients in 17 states and Canada. (Herrera v. Charlotte School of Law, LLC, 17 CVS 1965 (Mecklenburg County filed Jan. 31, 2017)). The firm continues to be contacted by prospective Charlotte School of Law students, alumni, and attendees, and is preparing to file many more individual lawsuits against the school in the coming weeks.

Town Hall Meeting Agenda

The Town Hall meeting will serve as a forum for the firm to explain what they have learned about the school’s alleged actions and misconduct toward its students and why they feel many more individual lawsuits may be forthcoming.

The professional opinion of Tessener and the firm’s Charlotte School of Law team is that many of the unique circumstances may warrant filing individual lawsuits rather than a class action filing.

According to Tessener, when you file a class action lawsuit, a claimant’s damages must be defined to fit within the damages of the class. He further explained that class action cases can sometimes take years, simply because of the protocol of court certification. Tessener has tried over 130 cases over more than 25 years.

According to Tessener, filing individual cases can have a number of advantages over filing a class action:



Claimants may have more control over their lawsuit.

In a class action, they are beholden to potentially lengthy timelines and potentially narrow damages allowed only under the class action.

Class certification by a Federal District Court Judge is immediately appealable on the certification issue.

Individual filings, generally, are inherently more expeditious.

The Town Hall meeting is expected to cover:



Filing a class action vs. filing an individual claim against the school

Alleged misconduct by Charlotte School of Law

Types of damages students may potentially seek

Litigation filings

Legal strategy

Procedural issues

Case challenges

Loan cancellation

Q & A, if time and attendance size allow

The attorneys at James Scott Farrin have put together an aggressive team to represent their Charlotte School of Law clients. The team is backed by more than 30 attorneys and over 100 staff. Additionally the firm has recovered over $700 million in gross for more than 30,000 clients since 1997. (These numbers don’t include the $1.25 billion the firm helped recover against the U.S. government for 18,400 claimants in a historic class action case.)**

Town Hall Date, Time, Location

Date: Thursday, February 2nd

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: DoubleTree Suites by Hilton, SouthPark

6300 Morrison Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28211

704-364-2400

*Of counsel

**Each case is unique and must be evaluated on its own merits. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Re Black Farmers Discrimination Litigation, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin led a team of firms to recover $1.25 billion for African-American farmers from the U. S. government for discrimination.

