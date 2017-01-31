The Christian Center of Park City (CCPC) is a Christian humanitarian, community-focused resource center that helps improve the lives of people and communities through meeting immediate and basic needs, serving as a leading networker of community resources, offering counseling services and spiritual care support, championing advocacy for those in need and most of all by giving hope. The focus area of the Center is primarily on the population centers of Summit and Wasatch counties.

In 2016 CCPC’s Operation Hope helped make Christmas a little brighter for over 1500 children of families without the means to buy gifts for Christmas. CCPC provides new clothing and toys donated by the community, in a toy store format.

We have over 7000 gifts that come in for our annual Operation Hope program throughout the year. We were in need of a safe place to store these donations on-site temporarily, so Craig at MyWay Mobile Storage of Salt Lake City has generously provided exactly that! For the last three years, we have been able to temporarily use MyWay SafeBox storage units to safely keep gifts until the big event! Thank you so much MyWay Mobile Storage! -Pete Stoughton, Director of Programs& Volunteers at CCPC

“We are thankful to have the opportunity to help CCPC with on-site storage needs during Operation Hope. The joy that CCPC provides children though Operation Hope through is tremendous and being able to play a small role in this project help make our holiday season,” said Craig Bullock, owner of MyWay Mobile Storage, Salt Lake City.

Operation Hope began 13 years ago and has grown each year.

