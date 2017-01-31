TV Everywhere Mobile Excellence Award Goes to Bottle Rocket

AWE, Bottle Rocket’s TV Everywhere platform, was named Best Live Streaming or Video for Mobile in the 9th annual Mobile Excellence Awards (MEAs).

AWE is Bottle Rocket’s highly rated TV Everywhere and Over-the-Top platform. Global broadcast network and independent content creator brands including OWN, Hallmark, NBC Universal, Scripps Networks and Awesomeness TV, among many others, have trusted AWE’s scalable framework. Viewers love apps built on the AWE platform. In fact, brands using AWE earn an average 4+ star App Store rating, much higher than the majority of apps not built on AWE.

AWE provides high-performance apps that are easy to use for platforms like iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Google TV and Chromecast; as well as a management portal and content programming interface allowing broadcasters to manage app content in real time. AWE is pre-integrated with major analytics, advertising, content and rights management and ratings measurement partners.

The MEAs, touted as the Oscars of Mobile, honors mobile innovation. Finalists represent the very best in technology breakthroughs and entertainment platforms. Other nominees in Best Live Streaming or Video for Mobile category include E! Entertainment’s “Live From E!” and Xpose, Inc.

Calvin Carter, founder and CEO of Bottle Rocket, responded to the win saying, “AWE is the fusion of our passion for building great apps and our vision for the future of mobile content streaming. We’ve made it simpler for broadcasters to manage content across a variety of devices and easier for viewers to access that content from anywhere. I’m very proud of the AWE team for their award-winning work.”

MarketsandMarkets estimates the global video streaming market to grow from USD 30.29 Billion in 2016 to USD 70.05 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 18.3%. AWE helps broadcasters be a part of that trend.

Visit bottlerocketstudios.com/awe to learn more.

About Bottle Rocket

Bottle Rocket is an international, multi-disciplinary mobile studio that connects future-focused brands to their customers through sophisticated yet simple mobile experiences. With our award-winning applications and solutions, our partners strengthen their businesses through enhanced user and brand interactions. Our more than 250 iOS, Android, streaming device, wearable, VR, and TV experiences have set new standards in connecting people to what they want. Bottle Rocket is a mobile specialist within Ogilvy - an international advertising, marketing and public relations agency - which is part of WPP, the world's largest communications services group.