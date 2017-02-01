Helping consumers afford medication We want visitors to PharmacyChecker.com to see all their options when it comes to saving money on medication

Expanding on its mission to help Americans safely access affordable medication, PharmacyChecker.com announced today that it has added patient assistance program (PAP) information to its popular website.

Patient assistance programs provide medication at no cost, very low cost, or at significant savings to patients. They are sponsored by pharmaceutical companies, but PharmacyChecker.com has no affiliation with pharmaceutical companies and derives no revenue from use of the PAP information, which is provided for free to its website’s visitors, like all information on PharmacyChecker.com.

Tod Cooperman, M.D., CEO of PharmacyChecker.com noted, “These patient assistance programs are not ideal, as they tend to exclude people earning over $36,000 per year, but they can help some people access exceedingly high-priced ‘specialty medication.’ We want visitors to PharmacyChecker.com to see all their options when it comes to saving money on medication.”

Specialty medications have increased threefold in price since 2003 and are cost prohibitive for almost all patients without health insurance. Examples include Humira (adalimumab), which costs about $5000 per month and is used for rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis; Sovaldi (sofosbuvir), which costs over $84,000 for a typical three-month treatment and treats Hepatitis C; and Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate), which costs almost $7,000 per month and treats multiple sclerosis. Prices noted are out-of-pocket costs.

PharmacyChecker.com, founded in 2002, is the leading website for comparing prices of medications available online from licensed pharmacies around the world, ones that are verified and monitored in its Verification Program.