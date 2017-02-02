CTT Shows Smartphone Demo at CES 2017

Cambridge Touch Technologies attended the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) in Las Vegas, Nevada and held various successful private meetings, including with OEM and supply chain companies. CTT’s CEO, Corbin Church, showed the company’s latest smartphone demo with CTT’s next-generation 3D Multi-Touch technology on-board, simultaneously sensing both location and force of a touch, with performance that rivals and exceeds the current 3D Touch technologies on the market.

“The feedback and enthusiastic interest we received at CES was extremely encouraging and gratifying”, said Church. “It strongly validates once again that our approach is the right one for not only improved performance, like sensing force on each of 10 fingers, something that isn’t possible today, but also how our technology’s scalability and cost competitiveness is far superior compared to first-generation solutions currently in the market. 2017 will be a busy year as we work with OEM customers towards the first products with CTT technology inside hitting the market in the near future.”

Touch sensitive technologies were very much in the mainstream at the show, and CTT’s 3D Multi-Touch concept is well placed to make a difference in next generation smart devices, offering a significantly enhanced consumer experience. CES 2017 attracted more than 165k attendees from 150 countries and is the venue where next generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. If you missed us at CES 2017, contact us now for the latest information about 3D Multi-Touch.