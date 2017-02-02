The Home & Garden Show is a great place for people to go to find just the right products and companies to help with their next home project, says Tammy Ridgley, Show Manager

The 40th Anniversary Builders St. Louis Home & Garden Show returns to America’s Center Thursday, March 9 through Sunday, March 12. It is Missouri’s largest home product market place. Local companies and hundreds of experts share ideas and advice to help with area residents' home improvement projects. The Show is locally produced by the Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri.

The Builders Home & Garden Show is actually seven shows in one, showcasing the latest in Lawn & Garden, Kitchen & Bath, Interior Design, Pool & Spa, New Construction, Sustainable Living and Home Products. More than 1,400 booths fill nearly 380,000 square feet and provide consumers with an excellent buying opportunity, competitive pricing and side-by-side comparison between companies. Displays will include patios, pools, outdoor lighting, decks, windows, doors, furniture, flooring, accessories and everything imaginable for the home, inside and out.

Visitors can stroll through more than 25,000 square feet of beautiful gardens and outdoor living spaces, with blooming flowers, water features and the newest ideas and innovations from dozens of companies. The Belgard Challenge will feature the latest hardscape products and design ideas with the opportunity to win a Bordeaux outdoor brick oven worth $6,000. One landscape will have a retro 70s vibe, in celebration of the Show’s 40th anniversary, with a replica “General Lee” from The Dukes of Hazzard TV show, decorative pavers and tie-wall.

The Lifestyle Stage will have seminars by nationally known gardening experts Melinda Myers and Charlie Nardozzi. They will share their combined 50 years of horticulture experience in topics including how to create stunning curb appeal, small plants that create big impact, edible landscaping, and gardening to attract bees, birds and butterflies.

There will be cooking demonstrations by chefs from the Dierbergs School of Cooking on the Cooking Stage, sponsored by Callier & Thompson Kitchens, Baths and Appliances. Demonstrations will include great tips and techniques from STLVegGirl Caryn Dugan, Marianne Moore and other local chefs. Show visitors can also learn how to transform their kitchen or bath with information from experts from Callier & Thompson.

New to the Home & Garden Show is the New Construction Zone, an area designed to help people find the home of their dreams, whether they are looking to build or buy. There will be builders for large, small and custom homes, from the mid 100’s to 2 million or more, and information about subdivisions from all over the St. Louis metro area.

He Shed, She Shed pairs local designers with Brando and April, on-air radio personalities from 106.5 The Arch, to create fun sheds for him, and her. The He Shed is an eclectic, colorful entertaining space with a subtle baseball theme inspired by Brando’s love of the St. Louis Cardinals. The She Shed is a backyard oasis with the feel of an island hideaway, created for April to relax and watch the St. Louis Blues. A faux grass mat, bamboo chair and table, pagoda chandelier, ferns and palms create a tranquil, tropical ambiance. Sponsored by ASID, American Society of Interior Designers, Missouri East.

Designer Rooms, sponsored by St. Louis Homes & Lifestyles, offer design inspiration. Three attractive room settings will be created by popular local consignment shops. Creative reuse of eclectic, unique pieces will prove that people's favorite spaces don’t need to be brand new to be gorgeous.

Sustainable living is important in today’s world and the Home & Garden Show has experts with information about how people can save money, breathe easier and help the environment. Upcycle Alley has exhibitors specializing in repurposed or refurbished materials, Hands-On Workshops where adults can give old items new life, and Fresh Start – Recycled Art Area, where kids can have fun creating their own works of art out of a variety of recycled materials.

Across the country there is a tiny home movement, as people downsize and de-clutter their homes and lives. Show visitors can tour a 392 square foot tiny home with a 4’ porch. It features a small kitchenette, living area, bathroom and master bedroom, plus a loft space for additional sleeping quarters. High-quality finishes give this tiny home big appeal.

Show visitors can watch as a 25-ton sand sculpture is created during the Show by master sculptor, Ted Siebert, of The Sand Sculpture Company. The design of the sculpture is a celebration of the 40 years of the show, with elements that visitors may remember as fun features of past Home & Garden Shows.

Discover the latest home products at the New Product Showcase, with exciting items brand new to St. Louis. Visitors can see the only adjustable memory foam mattress on the market and a desk with a convenient hidden charging station. Several new styles of maintenance-free outdoor furniture offer beauty and weather resistance. Show visitors can also learn about advanced new window treatments and an innovative line of windows.

Area homeowners won’t want to plan or remodel their kitchen or bath until they visit the Kitchen & Bath Showcase to see the newest styles and design ideas in cabinetry, appliances, lighting, plumbing fixtures and countertops. A wide variety of pools and spas are on display and ready for purchase in the Pool & Spa Showcase.

The Lawn & Garden Marketplace features a large selection of landscaping materials, equipment and supplies. Bookworm, the 15th Annual Flower Show, has creative floral designs based on popular novels and beautiful horticulture specimens. The Interior Design Marketplace features furniture, window and wall treatments, flooring and accessories from across the country, with many products new to the area.

The Home & Garden Show is always a fun destination for the whole family. Kids and adults alike will be excited to see Canines in the Clouds, the ultimate sport, stunt and trick dog show. Rescue dogs turned celebrities star in these fast-paced, high-energy shows featuring a variety of stunts and tricks. Plus kids will want to visit the Children’s Garden Club for make-it and take-it projects.

Show hours are Thursday, March 9 through Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission price is $10 for adults, $4 for children ages six to twelve, and free for children five and under. Adults can visit the Show after 5 p.m. for just $5. Special show discounts are available with coupons from Schnucks. Pre-purchase tickets online to receive $2 off adult admission any show day and included is a full year’s subscription to Better Homes & Gardens (a value of $6). Sponsored by American Family Insurance, Official Insurance Partner. Discounted parking is available at select lots on Laclede’s Landing, with shuttle service to the Show. $15 valet parking is available at the Convention Plaza entrance.

The Home & Garden Show is proud to have DISH as the Show’s Official Satellite T.V. Provider.

For more information, visit http://www.STLHomeShow.com.