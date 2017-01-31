Outskirts Press Announces the Top 10 Booksellers for December 2016

Outskirts Press, the #1-rated self-publishing company according to Top Consumer Reviews, has announced the highest selling authors for December 2016.

With the help of Outskirts Press and the many options it offers to assist authors in the successful publishing and marketing of their books, these authors have sold over 3,000 books in the month of December alone:



Liza Piatt - "Dying to Live"

Mirtha Michelle Castro Marmol - "Letters, To The Men I Have Loved"

Lloyd Squires - "Thom’s Kingdom Adventures: All or Nothing"

Heidi Herman - "The Legend of the Icelandic Yule Lads"

Michael Kram, MD - "Zebra"

Charles Massegee - "The Rise and Fall of the Antichrist"

Kevin Muldowney, PT - "Living Life to the Fullest With Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome"

Chidozie Osuwa - "What She Feels"

Lee Storm - "Caribbean Treasure"

Don Petterson - "Old Man on a Bicycle"

Outskirts Press congratulates these authors not only on their writing, but also their marketing skills and commitment to success.

