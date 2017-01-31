One Million Solutions in Health A comprehensive memory care program can assist residents living with memory loss — allowing them to still flourish each day.

Dementia and Alzheimer's disease hit families hard. One Million Solutions in Health is honored to showcase and share this webinar, “Innovations in Memory Care” with Rachelle L. Blough, C.T.R.S, C.D.P., Vice President of Life Enrichment Innovation, Bay Bridge Senior Living.

This informative webinar provides an overview of how the concepts of person-centered care are implemented in a practical way for one senior living company. Utilizing stories and examples, our expert illustrates how a comprehensive memory care program model can assist residents living with memory loss — allowing them to still flourish each day.

You may be aware of Assisted Living, but have you heard of Memory Care?

This webinar explores Senior Living and Memory Care, which is geared towards those seniors living with Dementia, Alzheimer’s and various other memory problems. The care required for those effected by these diseases is extremely unique.

When a loved one suffers from memory problems, at first it can be a very hard topic to speak about, and even harder to accept the reality. But there comes a time when the family must face the challenge that has been put in front of them, and find out about the assistance that is out there.

Rachelle L. Blough, the presenter for the webinar, has exceptional experience in the field of Senior Living. Rachelle holds the title of Certified Recreational Therapist, Certified Dementia Practitioner, and Vice President of Life Enrichment and Innovation for Bay Bridge Senior Living.

Review the webinar here: “Innovations in Memory Care.”

