Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, will be hosting esteemed photographers and showcasing new products at the 2017 Wedding & Portrait Photographers International Conference & Expo (WPPI) at a new location – the Las Vegas Convention Center – from February 7-9, 2017, booth #105. The exhibit will feature guest presentations from photography experts Daniel Norton, Tamara Lackey, Joe McNally, Vanessa Joy and Easton Reynolds along with the unveiling of the new professional photography lighting brand, Orlit. Attendees who have their badges scanned at the Adorama booth will also be entered for a chance to win a Canon EOS-5D Mark IV Digital SLR Camera with 24-70mm f/4L IS Lens kit.

Discover New Tricks & Trends from Guest Presenters

Adorama will be welcoming special guest photographers to the booth to share their expertise on trends in the photography industry. Featured topics include:



Live Shoot: Stylized Kid Portraits with Tamara Lackey – Tuesday, February 7th; Wednesday, February 8th; and Thursday, February 9th at 10:45am

Pricing Yourself Right with Vanessa Joy – Tuesday, February 7th and Wednesday, February 8th at 11:30am

New Technology, New Ground with Joe McNally – Tuesday, February 7th; Wednesday, February 8th; and Thursday, February 9th at 1:45pm

The Art of the Second Shot – Learn to Tell Your Client’s Story with Easton Reynolds – Wednesday, February 8th at 12:15pm

Adorama’s resident photography expert Daniel Norton will also be joining the guest presenters and sharing his thoughts on a number of topics including:

Natural Looking Portraits with Flash – Tuesday, February 7th at 10:00am and Thursday, February 9th at 11:30am

Adding Color to Your Portraits – Tuesday, February 7th at 12:15pm and Wednesday, February 8th at 2:30pm

High Key Portraits – Tuesday, February 7th at 1:00pm; Wednesday, February 8th at 3:15pm; and Thursday, February 9th at 2:30pm

Energize Your Backgrounds – Tuesday, February 7th at 2:30pm and Thursday, February 9th at 10:00am

Low Key Portraits – Tuesday, February 7th at 3:15pm and Wednesday, February 8th at 10:00am

Dramatic Portraits – Wednesday, February 8th at 1:00pm and Thursday, February 9th at 12:15pm

Getting the Most Out of Your Small Flash on Location – Thursday, February 9th at 1:00pm

Introducing Orlit Professional Photography Lighting, Only from Adorama

At WPPI 2017, Adorama will also be showcasing new products from Orlit, the brand new line of professional TTL flash solutions for photographers. Available exclusively at Adorama, the line consists of the Orlit Rovelight RT 610 TTL Wireless Monolight, the first monolight to ship with the Canon RT radio system built in; the Orlit RT-600C TTL Speedlight for Canon, ideal for Canon users who want to use the unique Canon 600EX-RT wireless radio system; and the Orlit TR-611C and TR-612N TTL Transceivers, which enable shooters to achieve a more extensive and powerful lighting solution with wireless control for Orlit Canon and Nikon systems.

Book a Private Press Briefing with an Adorama Product Specialist

