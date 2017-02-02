Baseline Expands Distribution Relationship with SiteOne Landscapes

Baseline, the industry leader in intelligent irrigation control systems, is excited to announce an expanded distribution relationship with SiteOne Landscape Supply, the largest supplier of wholesale irrigation and the complete line of green industry products in the United States and Canada.

“With our expanded SiteOne relationship, we are increasing our presence in many markets in the US and Canada” said Nick Toyn, Baseline's Vice President of Marketing & Support Services. “Our goal is to continuously improve our customers’ experience in every aspect. Expanding our network of distributors and being close to our customers are key steps towards achieving that goal.”

Baseline products are available from SiteOne branches in most of SiteOne's regions including all of Canada, Hawaii, and US branches east of the Rocky Mountains. To find out whether a SiteOne branch in a specific location is a Baseline distributor, please visit the Where to Buy page on the Baseline website http://www.baselinesystems.com/where-to-buy.php.

"We are excited about the direction that SiteOne is heading in, and we are proud to partner with them on the journey" stated Jon Peters, Baseline's Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "Baseline has developed great working relationships with SiteOne management, and we are looking forward to strengthening our partnership."

Representatives from many SiteOne branches are attending training at Baseline Headquarters so they can share expert knowledge of Baseline products with their customers.

About Baseline

Baseline, a HydroPoint Company, is a leading provider of smart irrigation control technologies. Baseline irrigation control solutions reduce management effort and costs, increase landscape health and beauty, and significantly reduce water waste. With unique, patented and patent pending technologies, Baseline provides irrigation control solutions for agricultural, commercial, and residential applications. For more information, visit http://www.baselinesystems.com.

About HydroPoint

HydroPoint is the proven leader in smart water management solutions. We provide commercial, government, education, and communities the ability to manage their water – both indoors and out – through real-time visibility and automation with our 360° Smart Water Management Platform. A 2014 EPA WaterSense® Manufacturer Partner of the Year, HydroPoint offers WaterCompass, WeatherTRAK, and Baseline Solutions. Founded in 2002, HydroPoint has helped a wide array of premiere sites from the National Archives Building in DC to thousands of Walmart’s across the United States to maximize water savings, reduce operating costs, and minimize risk. For more information, visit http://www.hydropoint.com.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. For more information, visit http://www.siteone.com.