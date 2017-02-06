ProIntro Fashion Volume 3 - FCPX Plugin - Pixel Film Studios ProIntro Fashion Volume 3 contains a set of 30 self-animating trend setting introductions made exclusively for Final Cut Pro X

"ProIntro Fashion Volume 3 contains a set of 30 self-animating trend setting introductions made exclusively for Final Cut Pro X," said Christina Austin - CEO of Pixel Film Studios.

ProIntro Fashion Volume 3’s 30 self-animating presets were designed to be compatible across any and all video styles. Choose from various elegant styles with trendy title elements such as boxes, lines, and shapes. Using ProIntro Fashion Volume 3 is as easy as it is fashionable. Simply drag a preset into the FCPX timeline, stylize the text, and modify title elements by using on-screen controls.

ProIntro Fashion Volume 3 features easy to use controls that make it easy for users to adjust the essential title elements of each stylized preset. Users can adjust the opacity, width, and scale of any of the title elements using the simplistic slider controls options. With easily recognizable on-screen controls, users can modify and manipulate the overall scale, rotation and position of any included presets with ease.

The ProIntro Fashion Volume 3 presets are fashionably stylistic in design and versatile in use. Each preset contains simplistically elegant animations for both intros and outros. Users can quickly and easily add a modern, stylish flare to any media with the self animating styles included. Customization options allow for users to create a variety of new styles using color wheels and settings that allow these titles to become a fashion statement.

ProIntro Fashion Volume 3 is create for, and customizable within, Final Cut Pro X. All editable settings are found in the top right inspector window. These settings contain anything from a simple color change, to scale, rotation, or position with simple slider controls. On screen controls make it easier by providing a simplified way of modifying elements. Pixel Film Studios ProIntros makes personalized title animations easy in Final Cut Pro X.

Established in 2006, Aliso Viejo, California-based Pixel Film Studios is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple FCPX. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.