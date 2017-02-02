Lelander, LLC has been awarded the CityArchRiver Smartphone app project associated with the renovation and redevelopment of the grounds surrounding the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. Aperture Films is managing and overseeing the Smartphone project on behalf of the non-profit organization, CityArchRiver Foundation. In an effort to offer visitors the best experience possible, a Smartphone app is requested which will:



Provide information about exhibits on the Arch Grounds

Include a custom site map

Share details on parking and directions

Allow for online ticket purchases and the ability to build a trip itinerary

Display a calendar of events

Offer self-guided tours

Engage users through a live webcam view from the top of the Gateway Arch

Lelander’s owner JP Revel said, on being awarded this project, “Our team is profoundly honored to showcase the iconic Gateway Arch in this unique way. We look forward to working with CityArchRiver, its partners and Aperture to build a great mobile experience for its users.”

As an essential component to Lelander’s projects, including the CityArchRiver app, User Experience (UX) techniques are evaluated in order to better understand the primary users of the application. Quality UX practices put the user first in order to make software as intuitive as possible. Techniques such as Personas, User Scenarios, Interaction Architecture, Wireframes and Style Tiles are among the steps taken to help paint a clear picture of the exact user, demonstrate the detailed functionality of each screen within the app, and showcase the look and feel of the final product.

Additionally, Lelander incorporates Agile Methodology during development of their projects. This practice iterates software delivery on a regular interval and focuses on production ready code at the end of each sprint. Ultimately, this will allow CityArchRiver Foundation the flexibility to release when they are ready, and also change development priorities as needed.

About Lelander, LLC

Lelander is a St. Louis based software development studio, founded in 2010. Lelander equips companies with tools and support for success in the digital world. For more information, please visit http://lelander.com

For more information on the CityArchRiver development, visit cityarchriver.org and/or follow them on Facebook or Twitter at @CityArchRiver.