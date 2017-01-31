With this latest integration development, we have created one of the first, completely integrated single solutions that advisors can readily access through TD Ameritrade Institutional.

Grendel, a CRM and wealth management platform, announced today the availability of an advanced and comprehensive integration with TD Ameritrade Institutional’s Veo® Open Access platform for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs).

This latest update to Grendel takes advantage of virtually every integration point TD Ameritrade Institutional makes available through one of the industry’s leading services, Veo Open Access API. As a result, Grendel offers advisors one, complete, single-integrated system that combines CRM with portfolio management, performance reporting, trading and supervisory controls.

Through Grendel’s multiple integrations with Veo Open Access, advisors will be able to actively manage client relationships, trade accounts, perform cash transfers, generate fee billings, see household wealth views and more from their TD Ameritrade accounts -- all from the intuitive Grendel interface, and not have to toggle back and forth through multiple systems and screens.

“Advisors have been telling us that they need more efficiencies in their businesses and want a more streamlined approach to managing service requests for their clients,” said Aaron Guidotti, CEO of Grendel. “With this latest integration development, we have created one of the first, completely integrated single solutions that advisors can readily access through TD Ameritrade Institutional.”

As the independent wealth management industry continues combining multiple systems into one composite application, integrations with custodians are becoming more and more important for advisors. As a pioneer in integrating third-party technologies, TD Ameritrade Institutional is well positioned to provide a roadmap for further technology integration through one of the industry’s leading services, the Veo Open Access platform.

“We’re proud and excited to release this groundbreaking integration,” Guidotti said. “This more deeply integrated solution is going to change how advisors interact with their clients’ accounts and relationships. It also furthers our primary mission to make advisors’ lives easier. We look forward to continuing innovating on behalf of the industry and advisors.”

“The ability of independent advisors to integrate and consolidate the technology tools they use to manage their firms is increasingly important. Through Veo Open Access, we are working with technology providers to deepen integrations that can deliver even greater efficiencies and a better experience for advisors, which in turn can help advisors satisfy the ever-higher expectations of today’s investor,” said Jon Patullo, managing director of TD Ameritrade Institutional technology solutions. “Integrating technology tools and making them work more closely together can help advisors automate routine tasks, create more scalable firms and gain valuable insights they can use to better serve their clients.”

