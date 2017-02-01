HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®), the premier HR credentialing organization for the global human resource management profession, today announced the appointments of Dania Eter as Chief Credentialing and Products Portfolio Officer and John Lunde as Chief Business Development Officer.

With more than 15 years of experience in the certification and licensing industry, Eter will be responsible for the design, development and delivery of the HRCI portfolio of seven certifications. She will also be responsible for the development of new certification products and services to meet the emerging demands of the human resource certification marketplace. Also among her key areas of focus will be ensuring the quality and integrity of HRCI certifications and optimizing the end-to-end customer experience.

“Having worked in the two largest industries in the certification space – IT and nursing, Dania brings unparalleled credentialing, test development and test delivery expertise to HRCI,” said HRCI CEO Amy Dufrane, Ed.D., SPHR, CAE. “Dania’s passion for excellence and commitment to ROI will ensure that HRCI remains the home of HR’s most innovative, relevant and valued professional certifications.”

Immediately prior to joining HRCI, Eter was Director of Global Certifications for Cisco Systems, where she managed over 250 global certifications of technical and sales examinations. Prior to that, she served as Associate Director, Examinations for the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) and as Associate Vice President, Research & Test Development with the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA). Among her areas of expertise are licensure/certification program management, computer-based testing, and computer-adaptive testing adoption and transition.

Eter served as a commissioner of the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) for five years and currently serves on the board of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE). She is a Six Sigma Master Black Belt. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration and her MBA from Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business. She lives in the greater Atlanta area and has been active with The Association of Junior Leagues International.

Lunde, as head of business development, will ensure that HRCI continues to deliver the highest levels of customer service to HRCI certification holders while expanding the growth of HRCI certifications worldwide. Lunde will oversee and expand HRCI partnerships and strategic alliances as well as guide and develop HRCI relationships with corporate, military and university customers.

“John understands what it takes to create and deliver value for customers and partners and build long-term collaborations,” said Dufrane. “His dedication to developing relationships based on trust and teamwork will help HRCI thrive and grow, and help our customers and the workforces they serve perform better.”

Lunde joins HRCI with 10 years of senior-level experience in the human capital, risk and talent management consulting space. At Right Management, the career management and talent strategy subsidiary of the ManpowerGroup, he served two tenures as Vice President, Business Development. Lunde also held several executive positions with Aon. As Vice President & Producer at Aon Risk Solutions, he provided health and welfare insurance and risk management solutions. As Vice President, Business Development for Aon Hewitt, Lunde was responsible for over $2 million in annual revenue through employee benefits and talent management consulting services. Prior to that, Lunde had significant experience in contributor, local, regional and national sales leadership and business development for CBS, Clear Channel, Viacom and others.

Lunde holds a bachelor’s degree in English and philosophy from James Madison University. He resides with his wife and five children in McLean, Va., where his community involvement has included serving as PTO President at St. John Academy and lots of youth sports coaching.

About HRCI

