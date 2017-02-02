Beacon Hill Private Wealth Launches in Summit, N.J.

BAM Advisor Services (‘BAM’), a leading turnkey asset management provider, today announced the launch of Beacon Hill Private Wealth, LLC (‘BHPW’), an independent Registered Investment Advisor based in Summit, N.J., and led by former Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley executive Tomas Geoghegan. BHPW was designed as a forward-thinking, independent advisory firm, replacing the usual Wall Street hype with high-touch wealth management, retirement planning and evidence-based investing.

“I spent many years understanding the needs of wealthy families, developing solutions to meet those needs, as well as training advisors on how to deliver a consistent client experience,” shared Tom Geoghegan, Founder and Private Wealth Advisor, Beacon Hill Private Wealth. “It has been a dream of mine to take all that experience, together with the support of BAM Advisor Services, to design what I believe is a model that better meets client needs – a model that starts with placing client interests first.” Beacon Hill Private Wealth was designed to deliver a family office experience to clients, starting with a dynamic planning process that adapts to changes in life circumstances and clear, evidence-based, smart investing. Evidence-Based investing is a highly disciplined approach to investment management that combines historical data and seeks to filter through noise, information, hype and emotion about the unknowable future in order to make investment decisions grounded in facts, logic and reason.

Tom Geoghegan brings a 20-year track record as an accomplished wealth management and private banking executive with leadership positions in strategy, client experience and the development and deployment of investment management and banking products. Most recently as an executive at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, he provided solutions to meet the needs of high net worth clients and trained those considered to be elite advisory teams on how to best serve these clients. Mr. Geoghegan is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner with a Master of Business Administration from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering.

BHPW is supported by BAM Advisor Services and proud to become a member of The BAM ALLIANCE, an active community of more than 140 fiduciary, independent wealth management firms serving more than 18,000 clients and their families throughout the country and managing more than $27.6 billion of collective assets (as of Sept. 30, 2016). As a member of The BAM ALLIANCE, BHPW has access to industry-leading tools to better serve clients behind the scenes, as well as educational resources pooled from the collective experience of like-minded advisors, analysts, researchers, writers and educators that make up BAM’s national community.

“Tom’s years of experience in the wirehouses has given him a unique view of the set of solutions and capabilities that will best meet the needs of discerning clients,” explained Adam Birenbaum, Chief Executive Officer for BAM Advisor Services. “We are proud he chose BAM and an evidence-based investment approach, and look forward to supporting him as he develops client relationships and grows Beacon Hill Private Wealth.”

About Beacon Hill Private Wealth, LLC

Beacon Hill Private Wealth is an independent private wealth management firm located in Summit, N.J. Founded in 2016, Beacon Hill Private Wealth provides wealth planning and evidence-based investment solutions to high net worth and family office clients. For more information, please visit http://www.beaconhillprivatewealth.com.

About the BAM ALLIANCE

The BAM ALLIANCE is a community of more than 140 independent wealth management firms located throughout the United States. Detailed information regarding The BAM ALLIANCE’s distinct approach to wealth management along with an array of published articles and educational materials may be found at http://www.TheBAMALLIANCE.com.