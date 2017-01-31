Ingate Presents SIP Trunk Seminar at Telecom Reseller Week at ITEXPO

With only three years left of the PSTN, now is the time for resellers to get the information they need to succeed.

Ingate® Systems is bringing the popular SIP Trunk Seminar back to ITEXPO as part of Telecom Reseller Week, to provide resellers, VARs and system integrators with the information they need to successfully deploy SIP trunks.

Free to attend, the SIP Trunk Seminar will be held on February 9, 2017 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, in room 207.

“Every service provider is committed to eliminating the PSTN by 2020. This is an opportunity for resellers, and is one reason the adoption rate of SIP trunking is accelerating,” said Steven Johnson, President, Ingate Systems. “With only three years left of the PSTN, now is the time for resellers to get the information they need to succeed.”

Lunch & Learn: SIP Trunk Problems and Mitigation

Ingate will discuss common challenges and solutions in deploying SIP trunks, as identified by responses from the recent SIP Survey by The SIP School. This seminar will provide an overview of the state of SIP trunking, the reasons for the acceleration of adoption of SIP trunking and the important elements of a good SIP trunking transition.

Resolving SIP Trunk Problems Panel

Join this panel of experts from RingByName, tekVizion, Vitelity / Onvoy and Ingate as we outline the most effective solutions to deploying SIP trunks effectively, and with a fast ROI.

The full schedule for Telecom Reseller Week:

Wednesday, February 8



Security Tools and Techniques

Monetizing Security Opportunities Panel

The Cases for WebRTC

Monetizing WebRTC Panel

Rethinking Testing

Profit from Endpoint Testing

Thursday, February 9



SIP Trunk Problems and Mitigation

Resolving SIP Trunk Problems Panel

Marketing and Improving Your Business Image

Digital Marketing Techniques that Really Work

For more information about the SIP Trunk Seminar at Telecom Reseller Week, ITEXPO, contact hillary@ingate.com.

About Ingate® Systems:

Ingate® Systems develops firewall technology to enable global SIP- and WebRTC-based person-to-person communication to provide the best access for telephony, global real-time and unified person-to-person communication for everyone. With a history in security, Ingate offers enterprises, service providers and carriers elegant solutions for SIP trunking and trusted real-time communications beyond the LAN. Ingate products are used by retail companies, financial institutions, industrial firms, government agencies and small-to-large enterprises throughout Europe, Asia and North America. For more information visit http://www.ingate.com.