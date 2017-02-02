FreeConferenceCall.com, the most recognized conferencing and collaboration brand on the planet, today announced it will be presenting a free Power Panel webinar titled, “The Next Two Years: The Latest Political, Economic, Technological & Management Trends That Will Dominate Your Business,” on February 6, 2017.

Gene Marks, owner of The Marks Group and well-known Forbes.com author and regular Fox Business News guest will host the webinar and moderate an interactive panel discussion with the tech industry’s leading CEOs and executives:



David Erickson, founder and CEO, FreeConferenceCall.com

Scott Jones, head of general business, SAP North America

Mike Galarza, founder and CEO, Entryless

Norman Guadagno, SVP marketing, Carbonite

In addition to taking questions from attendees, the panelists will offer insights and ideas about how corporations can make more informed decisions this year by considering:



The role of economics in business strategy

New and emerging ways to improve management

Breakthrough thinking and foresights on the future of technology

Business trends that will impact your industry through 2018

Webinar Details

Title: The Next Two Years: The Latest Political, Economic, Technological & Management Trends That Will Dominate Your Business

Date: Monday, February 6, 2017

Time: 10:00 to 11:00 am PST

Cost: Free

More information: Follow along on Twitter using #TechPowerPanel

About FreeConferenceCall.com

FreeConferenceCall.com is the most recognized conferencing brand on the planet with users in more than 800,000 businesses, including nearly all Fortune 500. Service offerings around the globe with unlimited use include: high-quality HD audio conferencing, screen sharing, video conferencing, audio and visual recordings, customized greetings, security features, desktop scheduling and mobile applications. Mid-market and enterprise customers can take advantage of FreeConferenceCall.com For Business: high-quality, reliable and secure conferencing and collaboration services complemented by 24/7 customer support, enterprise account management teams, consolidated billing, customized user analytic reports, employee rollout and training and white-label services.

FreeConferenceCall.com was founded by David Erickson in 2001 and is based in Long Beach, California.

For more information about how to sign up for a free conference call account, visit FreeConferenceCall.com.