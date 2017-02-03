ICON Residential Enters Atlanta Market with Boutique Townhome Product

Reynolds Square The demand for intown living close to amenities, jobs, recreation, etc continues to increase and we offer a product that millennial to empty nest buyers are wanting

Tampa based developer ICON Residential entered the Atlanta market in 2016 with the acquisition of 1.1 acre site in the Reynoldstown neighborhood and in January 2017 purchased their second property in West Midtown.

Reynolds Square is their first Atlanta project and features 23 fee-simple townhomes with five unique floorplans ranging from 1,800 to 2,100 square feet. Townhomes are built around the idea of modern walkability in accessible urban neighborhoods at a reasonable price point. ICON’s second project in the market will be a 5.4 acre site acquired in January 2017 in West Midtown and will feature 92 fee simple units. The project will be called The Chelsea Westside with an anticipated construction start in the second quarter of 2017.

ICON Residential’s Atlanta based Director of Acquisitions, Jason Braga stated the company is actively looking for sites intown as well as sites located closer to smaller downtowns within the metro area. “The demand for intown living close to amenities, jobs, recreation, etc continues to increase and we offer a product that millennial to empty nest buyers are wanting,” said Jason Braga.

About ICON Residential Development

Founded in Tampa, FL in 2009 by Principals Mike Bednarski, Ryan Studzinski and Peggy Tseung, ICON Residential is a real estate investment and development company, with a strong background in residential real estate investing, construction, brokerage and development.

ICON embraces New Urbanist design principles, such as accessibility to an active urban environment, and promotes the opportunity for a “live, work, play” lifestyle. The company’s market approach is tailored to contemporary for-sale housing targeting middle income households and empty nesters in primarily the southeastern United States where it creates innovative and desirable custom solutions for infill, for-sale housing. ICON’s portfolio contains a growing collection of boutique urban communities that showcase the company’s innovative approach to architecture, design and planning. ICON Residential has offices in Tampa, Atlanta and New York. For more information, please visit http://www.iconresliving.com or email info(at)iconresliving(dot)com.