Tannenbaum Helpern Charts Future at 900 Third Avenue

Founded in 1978, Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP moved into its midtown location at 900 Third Avenue with 10 attorneys in 1986. As the firm has grown, Tannenbaum Helpern has been steadily increasing its footprint in the building. Today, it occupies two full floors and has over 50 attorneys, who represent clients in the areas of securities, capital markets, investment funds, real estate, construction, environmental, litigation, corporate, bankruptcy, employment, cybersecurity, intellectual property, franchise, distribution, trusts & estates, tax and technology law. Anticipating continued growth in the demand for its legal services over the next decade, Tannenbaum Helpern has renewed its lease for another 11 years.

As part of the lease renewal, Tannenbaum Helpern will undertake an ambitious renovation to create an innovative and collaborative work environment to meet clients’ evolving legal needs.

“It was an easy decision to renew our lease at our current location,” says Andrew W. Singer, Co-Managing Partner of Tannenbaum Helpern. “We have called 900 Third Avenue home for three decades and have built up ‘location equity’ with our clients who know exactly where to find us.”

“The legal needs of our clients have become more sophisticated and often require an interdisciplinary approach. To deliver the best quality legal service, that’s most responsive and cost efficient, we are undertaking a renovation to promote innovation and maximize collaboration among our attorneys,” states Singer.