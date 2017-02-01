Sharpened Productions Selects cleverbridge to Drive Global Ecommerce

“Our experience working with cleverbridge – from integration to launch – has been incredible. The cleverbridge team…continues to provide helpful guidance on growing our sales and serving our customers.” ~ Per Christensson, President, Sharpened Productions

cleverbridge, a provider of global subscription billing solutions, announces Sharpened Productions has selected cleverbridge’s ecommerce solutions to globally launch and drive online sales for its universal file viewer software, File Viewer Plus 2.

As Sharpened looked to launch File Viewer Plus 2, it sought a global ecommerce partner that would provide an improved customer experience beyond various past providers’ capabilities and service levels. Sharpened needed a provider that not only met its requirements and acted as its merchant of record — processing payments, managing global taxation, maintaining PCI compliance, etc. — but one that delivered unrivaled global results with a highly localized online experience. After extensive evaluation, Sharpened selected cleverbridge due to the organization’s market performance and leadership, global presence and solution, proven ecommerce capabilities and expertise, and ongoing consultation and success management to support sales goals.

“Our experience working with cleverbridge – from integration to launch – has been incredible,” said Per Christensson, president of Sharpened Productions. “The cleverbridge team not only did an amazing job of guiding us through the setup process and building our custom cart, but continues to provide helpful guidance on growing our sales and serving our customers. We’re also using cleverbridge’s Affiliate Management services to help us build long-term partner relationships and drive more revenue.”

“We are excited to work with Sharpened Productions to help them deliver an unsurpassed customer experience for maximizing global online sales,” said Christian Blume, CEO, cleverbridge. “In the increasingly competitive ecommerce market, companies must ensure a streamlined sales process that reflects their customers’ shopping preferences and expectations. Sharpened’s selection of our ecommerce solution validates this point and underlines their commitment to delivering valuable experiences to their customers.”

