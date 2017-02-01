State27Homes.com “Two of the biggest concerns for home buyers’, particularly millennials, is competition amongst other buyers and inventory.

My Florida Regional MLS (MFRMLS), Florida’s largest multiple listing service, announces the launch of State27Homes.com - a game-changing, property-search site. State27Homes.com provides home buyers with the freshest listing inventory pulled directly from the REALTORS® multiple listing service and updated every five minutes.

“Two of the biggest concerns for home buyers’, particularly millennials, is competition amongst other buyers and inventory. Being able to obtain the most current listing information can be the difference between finding that dream home and finding out that someone else found that dream home first,” stated Sean Ferguson, MFRMLS President, who is also a REALTOR®.

In addition to boasting the freshest listing inventory, State27Homes.com is the only consumer-search site to include the comprehensive home budgeting tool, True Lifestyle Cost (TLC) on every listing. TLC, developed by TLC Engine, combines buyers’ financial information with a listing’s historical utilities cost, commuting time, property taxes, insurance rates and estimated mortgage to reveal a true estimate of the monthly cost to own a particular home.

State27Homes.com also includes Down Payment Resource (DPR), a tool that automatically identifies properties that meet specific criteria for down payment assistance programs.

“TLC and DPR address another concern for buyers, which is affordability,” stated Ferguson.

“All in all, we hope the site allows for home buyers to get an idea of the type of home they’re looking for, and then connect with a REALTOR® when they’re ready,” said Merri Jo Cowen, MFRMLS CEO.

State27Homes.com Top Features:



Fresh Squeezed Listings - Updated listing information being pulled directly from the multiple listing service every five minutes.

True Lifestyle Cost (TLC) - Gives buyers a clearer picture of what a home will actually cost, by calculating costs beyond mortgage, such as: utilities, commute, taxes, insurance rates, local gas prices and more!

Down Payment Resource (DPR) - An industry award-winning tool that identifies homes that qualify for down payment assistance.

REALTOR® Communication & Recommendations - Home buyers can connect with their agent to share listings, schedule showings and receive recommended properties.

Find an Agent - Home buyers who are not connected with an agent can search for an agent in their location with the agent search tool.

Florida Lifestyle Blog – State27Homes.com blog showcases all there is to love about Florida with unique lifestyle content.

Mobile friendly – Buyers can search on-the-go without limiting their search experience.

Media Facts

My Florida Regional MLS has provided homebuyers with a property search website since 2009. State27Homes.com is the newly rebranded and enhanced replacement for the previous website.

The name State27Homes.com was inspired by Florida being the 27th State to join the Union.

The State27Homes.com coverage areas include much of Central and Southwest Florida.

State27Homes.com was custom built and designed for My Florida Regional MLS by August Partners.

TLC search technology is owned and operated by TLC Engine.

About My Florida Regional MLS

MFRMLS is Florida’s largest multiple listing service (MLS) and one of the largest MLSs in the country with over 48,000 REALTOR® customers throughout Central and Southwest Florida. MFRMLS provides real estate professionals with the data, tools and support they need to succeed. For more information please visit http://www.mfrmls.com.