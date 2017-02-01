Nina Vaca Honored by NFL & OTF with 2017 Women of Impact Award

Nina Vaca, Pinnacle Group CEO Be Crazy Good

Nina Vaca, Chairman and CEO of Pinnace Group, has been named the 2017 recipient of Women of Impact Award by Off the Field Players' Wives Association, a national philanthropic organization led by the wives of past and present NFL football players to support community initiatives. Each year, the Women of Impact Award recognizes a pioneer of purpose from the state hosting the Super Bowl. This woman is honored for empowering and uplifting her community.

A successful entrepreneur and vocal advocate for women, Vaca is dedicated to advancing and empowering women globally. As a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, she has traveled to five continents sharing her story and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. She invests in the future of women in STEM as the Entrepreneurship Council Chair of the Million Women Mentor initiative. She also founded At the Table: Women in Business and Leadership, an initiative housed under the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation to empower women in business and provide some of the resources they need to advance their careers and businesses.

“Nina Vaca is an empowering pioneer of purpose,” says Romonda Jordan, Co-Founder and Board Member of Off the Field. “Her work as both a philanthropist and a business leader has been an inspiration to our organization and members as well as women around the world. She inspires women everywhere to reach greater heights, while always finding ways to give back to the community. She is the very definition of a Woman of Impact.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized with the Women of Impact Award. Numerous women have invested in me and helped me achieve my goals, so it’s an honor to be recognized as a woman who empowers and impacts others,” says Vaca. “I admire the commitment of the Off the Field members to their local communities. Off the Field is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when women unite together for a cause.”

Vaca will be receiving The Women of Impact Award at the 16th Annual Players’ Wives Fashion Show on February 3, 2017. Held in Houston, TX, the Annual Players’ Wives Fashion Show brings NFL superstars and celebrities together to honor the leadership and contributions of women in the community. Proceeds from the Fashion Show will benefit Covenant House Texas.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets please visit http://www.offthefieldpwa.org/fashionshow.

About Nina Vaca

Nina Vaca is one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs. She has been an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, an NBC Innovator, and a Goldman Sachs Most Intriguing Entrepreneur. For the past nine years she has been named one of the 101 Most Influential Latinos in America. During her 20 years as Chairman and CEO of Pinnacle Group it has grown explosively, and it was named the 2015 fastest growing women-owned business in America. Vaca is also a committed civic leader dedicated to helping build businesses and communities globally. As a White House appointed Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, she travels the globe sharing her story and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. Vaca is also Chairman Emeritus of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and serves as Chairman of its Foundation, which houses At the Table, an initiative she founded to advance women in business and leadership. For more information, please visit http://www.ninavaca.com

About Pinnacle Group

Pinnacle Group is a leading provider of information technology services and workforce solutions. Pinnacle Group includes Pinnacle Talent Solutions, its information technology staffing and professional services division; Pinnacle MSP, its managed services division; Pinnacle Payrolling, providing payrolling and independent contractor compliance services; and Pinnacle Canada, providing staffing, MSP, and payrolling services in Canada. Pinnacle Group has become one of the largest providers in its industry, with thousands of IT professionals providing services across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.pinnacle1.com.

About Off the Field Players’ Wives Association

Off the Field (OTF) is a national philanthropic association comprised of the wives of active and retired NFL football players. OTF’s mission is to unite and empower members to perform and support philanthropic initiatives that enhance the quality of life for families in the member’s local communities. Since its inception in 2006, OTF has raised awareness for children and family needs across the nation and has contributed more than $850,000 to various charitable organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.offthefieldpwa.org.