Type80 Security Software, Inc., the industry leader of real-time intrusion detection and response software for the IBM mainframe, announced today they have released Version 3.3.005 of their products for use with IBM’s z/OS zSeries operating system.

Version 3.3.005 of Type80’s software now supports various industry standard formats when delivering events to SIEM vendor products. It allows for the monitoring, collection and reporting on DB2 Administrator events, regardless of whether or not DB2 Audit Class records are being collected. For example, if this feature is configured, you will get an event notification on Start Trace, SYSADMIN Authority, DBADMIN and AUDTPLCY regardless of the configuration for individual SMF102 DB2 audit class records.

Additionally, DB2 events may be tracked and filtered by DBID’s Name, DB Name, OBID’s / PSID’s Name, TableName (Create, Alter, Drop), Plan, Package, Location or Program.

“For one of our customers, incorporating these features into our product enabled us to meet their compliance mandate 6 months earlier than expected” said Jerry Harding, Managing Director of Type80.

About Type80

Type80 Security Software is an IBM Business Partner in software development and was founded by experts in the areas of mainframe z/OS Systems Programming and Information Security. The company draws from a diverse background, from providing cybersecurity training to NATO counter intelligence, conducting enterprise-wide security assessments for companies maintaining the nation's critical infrastructure, and developing high-level mainframe applications for major financial institutions. Our primary software product is called SMA_RT (Security Monitor Alerts in Real-Time). Our SMA_RT software development began in 1998, the product availability was announced in 2002, and awarded a US Patent in 2007, making it the first Real-Time mainframe intrusion detection, z/OS SIEM agent and log event processing software of its kind.

SMA_RT has been deployed across four continents with commercial customers in the Financial, Banking, Payment Card Processing, Automobile Importers, Retail Sales, International Hotel/Travel, Corporate Management, HealthCare, Insurance, Educational, Telecommunications and Home Security industries.

