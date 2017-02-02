WPI Communications, Inc., announced today that “Newsletter Marketing Tips: 45 Great Ideas to Help You Get the Most Out of Your Newsletter Marketing Program” white paper is now available. WPI Communications is a newsletter marketing firm that helps accountants, attorneys, dentists, financial planners, physical therapists and physicians increase revenue through professional referrals and patient and client contact.

“Our latest white paper is designed to help a broad cross section of practice professionals, whether they seek to improve their existing newsletter program or start out strong with a new program,” said Steve Klinghoffer, President, WPI Communications, Inc. “This is an increasingly relevant topic for professional practices because eNewsletters were leveraged by more than 80% of marketers in 2016, according to the Content Marketing Institute.”

“Newsletter Marketing Tips: 45 Great Ideas to Help You Get the Most Out of Your Newsletter Marketing Program” white paper will show practices how to



Build a foundation

Develop quality content

Effectively manage sign-up and distribution

Evaluate metrics for success

Use content on social media

Integrate with practice websites

Use newsletters as a call to action

and much more

The white paper also reviews the processes behind newsletter success stories and provides tips for newsletter optimization.

“The newsletter marketing requirements are particularly unique for professional practices,” Klinghoffer said. Reputation is paramount, so newsletters require a dignified tone and a modest frequency. No matter how rapidly the marketing world changes and how quickly our tactics and tools evolve, some general principles remain. Quality content that educates and influences remains a strategic advantage for practices.”

Download the free white paper here

This and other WPI Communications white papers, including expert how-to guidance for specific types of practices, can be found at

