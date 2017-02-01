Aki Technologies (http://www.a.ki), the first ad platform built for mobile moments, today ​announced that Jason Shu has joined the team as SVP of Data Science. Shu will be charged with leading the data science arm for the mobile moment ad platform that brings greater impact and efficiency to mobile advertising through moment targeting and insights.

“We created Aki Technologies to address the significant gap between the expectation and reality of data in mobile advertising,” said Aki Technologies’ President Alvaro Bravo. “Jason has an exceptional track record with data and analytics solutions and will be integral as we continue to provide advertisers with unmatched insight into the ad receptivity of mobile consumers. We’re excited to welcome him to the Aki Technologies team.”

Shu has a deep background in the data science arena. He most recently served as Head of Data Science and Analytics for Womply, a leading FinTech big data solutions provider for small and medium-sized merchants. Prior to Womply, Shu spent twelve years at The Boeing Company in a variety of functions spanning engineering, operations research, corporate strategy, and business development. He holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois, an M.S. in Systems Engineering from University of Southern California, and an MBA from Georgetown University. He also holds an M.S. in Analytics from University of San Francisco, where ​he now serves as an Advisory Board Member to the Data Institute.

“Advertisers have so much to gain through the smarter analysis of data and Aki, with its cutting-edge mobile moments ad platform, is on the forefront of a marketing revolution,” said Shu. “I’m inspired by the work they’ve accomplished to date and thrilled to contribute to the company’s growth and innovation.”

About Aki Technologies

Aki connects advertisers to consumers during the moments when they are most receptive to mobile advertising. Through a unique mobile moment platform that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze the billions of data points that comprise mobile activity, Aki predicts when a consumer is most likely to engage with an ad. Advertisers that use Aki’s mobile moment targeting benefit from greater impact and efficiency, as well as unparalleled insight into their audience’s mobile behavior. The company has offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Visit http://www.a.ki or follow @akiunlocks​ to learn more.