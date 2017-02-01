Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of Fareportal, is a strong believer in mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs and has been passionate about creating a travel-specific incubator for quite some time. He recently partnered with Startup Weekend Co-founder, Franck Nouyrigat, and online community strategist, Peter Crysdale, to make this vision a reality with the launch of Voyager HQ.

Voyager HQ is a first-of-its-kind community hub connecting travel startup founders with investors, mentors, and corporate partners. Voyager HQ offers both an online community and a physical location known as “The Clubhouse" in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The Voyager Clubhouse is a community-oriented work space with 50 desks, three private offices available for select members, and multiple meeting rooms. It also hosts networking events, roundtables, and provides a place for the brightest minds in the travel industry to work, connect, brainstorm, and create the future of travel.

Jain, a self-made entrepreneur, was inspired by Nouyrigat’s startup success and felt that, together with Crysdale, they had the resources required to launch this unprecedented community. Nouyrigat and Crysdale, the founders of Recorp.co, possess a wealth of experience in bringing together intellectuals to share ideas, form teams, and ultimately launch startups. They specialize in merging the startup and corporate worlds to produce large-scale projects at startup speed. Jain’s role in the project is more than just an investor as he has taken on a large role in the mentorship of Voyager HQ members.

Just five months after opening its doors, Voyager HQ is already seeing success with membership numbers now over 200. Voyager has also developed relationships with a number of high-profile businesses including Jain’s Fareportal and Amadeus.

The Voyager Digital Club is free, in both cost and equity, but exclusive to those inspiring the next generation of travel. Digital Club members are given the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, investors and corporate partners, 3 days at the NYC Clubhouse per quarter, invites to exclusive travel industry events, the Voyager HQ industry insider newsletter, and access to the Voyager HQ Job Board.

The Voyager Clubhouse Membership is subsidized to make the opportunity widely available to those in the travel startup community. The Clubhouse Membership offers a dedicated desk and mailing address in the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan, access to Voyager HQ community events and support, Voyager HQ promotional opportunities, plus all of the benefits of the Digital Club.

About Voyager HQ

Voyager HQ is the club for travel innovators. We empower startup founders to create the future of travel by connecting them with travel innovators, corporate partners and investors and by providing the industry knowledge they need to thrive.