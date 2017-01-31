“I’m honored to be a part of the NIDIS Executive Council and to bring the perspective of AWWA members to this important work,” said David LaFrance.

The American Water Works Association announced today that CEO David LaFrance has joined the Executive Council of the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) for a five-year term.

NIDIS is a multi-agency partnership led by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that provides information and tools to forecast, prepare for and mitigate the effects of drought.

“I’m honored to be a part of the NIDIS Executive Council and to bring the perspective of AWWA members to this important work,” said LaFrance. “Through this work, AWWA members will gain exposure to the many tools NIDIS has at its disposal to plan for and manage through droughts. In turn, NIDIS can tap into the knowledge and experiences of professionals in the field who are doing miraculous work to assure safe and sustainable water.”

With offices in Denver, Washington D.C. and Mumbai, India, and 43 sections throughout North America, AWWA is the world’s largest association of water professionals. Through education, conferences, publications and advocacy, the Association provides solutions to water supply, treatment and management challenges by harnessing the knowledge of 50,000 members across the full water spectrum.

Prior to joining AWWA in 2010, LaFrance was chief financial officer at Denver Water, where he helped the utility manage through a historic, four-year drought. LaFrance’s professional background also includes extensive water policy and management experience with the global engineering and consulting firm CH2M and the US Army Corps of Engineers.

