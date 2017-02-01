CreativeOne Announces Hiring of Nate Van Peursem

Nathan Van Peursem, Life Sales Relationship Manager If you’ve struggled to find just the right support in handling everything from underwriting assistance and illustrations to contracting services and commission questions, Nate will show you what you’ve been missing.

CreativeOne, a leading agent development organization (ADO) serving independent annuity and life insurance agents and advisors nationwide, announced today Nate Van Peursem has joined the team as a life sales relationship manager.

“Nate leverages his broad experience in underwriting, premium financing and prospecting to build lifelong relationships. His roots in the industry have proven to be invaluable because of how he can assist advisors in every aspect of life insurance planning and sales, from application through placement,” said Rob Hagg, executive vice president life sales & integrated financial services.

Nate brings years of knowledge to CreativeOne, including experience applying complex and high-net-worth planning principles successfully for even the most discerning clientele, proving his dedication to finding the right solutions for his advisors. Nate is driven and results-oriented, and focuses on developing creative outcomes that meet and—exceed—his advisors’ clients’ expectations.

“If you’ve struggled to find just the right support in handling everything from underwriting assistance and illustrations to contracting services and commission questions, Nate will show you what you’ve been missing,” said Hagg. “He’s an incredible resource for CreativeOne and we’re excited to have him on board.”

Van Peursem, a native of the Phoenix, Arizona, will continue to spend his time in one of the company’s Phoenix offices.

