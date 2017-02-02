Mike Griffiths Joins RMC Learning Solutions™

Tim Mulcahy, CEO of RMC Learning Solutions™, says “Mike Griffiths’ passion for Agile and Project Management continue to make him a key contributor to the goals and future direction of the RMC organization."

RMC Learning Solutions™ (formerly RMC Project Management), one of the fastest-growing professional development companies in the world, is proud to announce that Mike Griffiths has joined the team at RMC after many years of writing courseware, books, and various other services as RMC’s Agile Project Lead & Consultant

Project manager, consultant and writer including a regular columnist role on ProjectManagement.com. He holds multiple project management and Agile-related certifications, including the new PMI-ACP® designation.

Mike’s career has spanned many disciplines with a variety of accomplishments over his career. In 1994 he was involved in the creation of the agile method DSDM and has been using agile methods including FDD, Scrum and XP for the last 23 years. He served on the board of directors for the Agile Alliance and the board of the Agile Project Leadership Network (APLN). He founded the Calgary Chapter of the APLN in 2006. Calgary is a real hotbed of agile experts and Mike has been able to meet and chat to authorities like Jennitta Andrea, Frank Maurer, Gerard Meszaros, Grigori Melnik, Janet Gregory and Jonathon Kohl.

In addition to agile methods, Mike is interested and active in traditional project management. He holds PRINCE2 and Project Management Professional (PMP)® certifications and is a contributor to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK® Guide), editions three through six. He frequently presents at PMI Global Congress conferences and teach a 2-day “Agile Project Management” course for PMI® as part of their traveling SeminarsWorld program. Mike helped start the PMI Agile Community of Practice, which is now the largest PMI community with over 8,000 members.

He is a faculty member of the University of Calgary where he teaches as part of the “M.Sc. Software Engineering” program. He am also a frequent contributor to project management and agile publications including Cutter Consortium, Agile Journal, and Projectmanagement.com.

He is engaged in my local PMI Chapter and feels fortunate that we was recognized for the following awards:

2005 - Winner - PMI-SAC Award - “Distinguished Contribution by an Individual”,

2007 - Winner - PMI-SAC Award - “Best Project Management Literature”,

2010 - Winner - PMI-SAC Award - “Project of the Year”,

2013 - IEEE Computer Society - "Outstanding Contribution Award"

