MIG Showcases Latest Technology at EXHIBITORLIVE! Trade Show 2017

Experience MIG's Innovative Technology at EXHIBITORLIVE! We’re constantly looking for what’s next and new ways to capture attention. EXHIBITORLIVE! is a great place for discovering emerging trends within the exhibit/trade show marketing and corporate event space.

Exhibitor Magazine hosts their 29th annual conference for trade show exhibition and corporate event marketing professionals at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Multi Image Group (MIG) will be there presenting their latest attention-grabbing, creative content and technologies in business. Interested in attending? Request your free exhibit hall pass & attend EXHIBITORLIVE! 2017 as MIG’s guest!

Multi Image Group knows that this unique community of professionals is always on the lookout for innovative technology that will help elevate brands and leave a positive lasting impression in the minds of audiences of all sizes. This year at Booth #1167, MIG will be showing off some of the latest innovations in technology and how they apply it using custom creative solutions, which enable brands to tell their unique stories in a memorable way.

Attendees can take in everything from holographic displays, Virtual and Augmented Reality, Gamification experiences, transparent LED screens, The BeamPro (a roving videoconferencing system on wheels), and a spin-to-win for a prize, courtesy of MIG’s animated interactive prize wheel. MIG’s team will also be at the booth to share success stories for how they can help organizations create transformational experiences for their audiences.

“We’re constantly looking for what’s next and new ways to capture attention,” said Robert Sclafani, co-owner of MIG. “EXHIBITORLIVE! is a great place for discovering emerging trends, tactics, and technology within the exhibit/trade show marketing and corporate event space.”

More information is available online here.

MIG is a woman-owned, family-run event production company specializing in live events, exhibitions, and creative digital content. For over 37 years nationwide, MIG has delivered breakthrough event solutions to some of the world’s best-known companies, who return to us year after year for our unique combination of strategic expertise, creative talent, digital prowess, flawless execution and multi-disciplinary capabilities.