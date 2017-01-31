One Million Solutions in Health Accurate decision-making should be heavily based on scientific principles in the early part of the R&D process.

Important best practices that enhance decision-making efficiency in drug discovery for the biopharmaceutical industry -- are critical to the industry's future success. One Million Solutions in Health is honored have Albert J. Giovenella, Ph.D., Adjunct Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine share his expertise on this webinar, “Supporting Research and Development in Drug Discovery".

In the past few years, a number of large pharmaceutical companies have sizeably reduced their R&D staffs while in the process of updating their business models. This has been an adjustment to greater licensing and outsourcing to find new compounds as the need has arisen to quickly fill their pipelines with promising assets. The latter has been an alternative to long and laborious efforts that are needed in pharmaceutical development.

There are some concepts to think about that might ease the pressure on this current situation, in which so many R&D employees have been turned out.

These concepts, which will be explained in this presentation are: (1) making an earlier “go-no go” decision in the discovery and development process, (2) putting more resources in the Phase III part of the process, since more certain assets and more work, including outcomes studies, would be characterizing this portion of development, (3) sticking to a steady in house to outsourcing ratio over a long period of time to stabilize important resources, and (4) training young entrepreneurs how to integrate scientific knowledge into key biotech business decision-making processes.

Accurate decision-making should be heavily based on scientific principles in the early part of the R&D process, and scientific-based decision making should be stressed in the education of young scientists.

Finally, keeping a large mechanism-based historic data set in each therapeutic area would allow the industry to construct a strong base to consult in starting difficult long-term scientific decisions for the future.

Review the webinar here: “Supporting Research and Development in Drug Discovery".

