M-Files Makes Automated Contract Management Easy for Any Organization

M-Files Corporation, a provider of solutions that dramatically improve how organizations manage documents and other information, today announced the immediate availability of M-Files Contract Management, a new solution for organizations that rely on contracts and agreements as an important part of their business.

Contracts are a necessary and important component of business relationships, and play a key role in the day-to-day operations of almost all aspects of a business, from sales and marketing through service and support. M-Files Contract Management is a purpose-built cloud solution that drives consistency, efficiency and transparency by automating and simplifying the way organizations create, review, approve, sign and renew contracts and agreements.

M-Files Contract Management enables organizations to efficiently automate key processes while also increasing visibility to ensure contracts do not inadvertently expire, or that important opportunities, such as a discount or a renegotiation period, are not missed. Contracts can be digitally signed with DocuSign even while out of the office using the M-Files mobile app. Key stakeholders can also receive automated notifications related to key contract events, such as expiration and renewal dates, and secure access controls can be easily configured and enforced by roles, teams and projects to ensure that important contracts and agreements can only be accessed or modified by authorized team members.

“Many organizations still manage contracts manually throughout their lifecycle, making the process tedious, inefficient and error prone, which ultimately risks delaying revenue or exposing the organization to unnecessary risk," said Mika Javanainen, senior director of product management at M-Files. "Automating the contract management process is crucial for organizations to not only increase efficiency, but also to nurture and maximize business relationships. M-Files Contract Management automates and simplifies these important businesses processes with an easy cloud-based solution that can be up and running in a matter of hours."

M-Files Contract Management includes features for contract initiation, drafting and negotiation, review and approval, digital signing, lifecycle management with assignments, notifications, contract renewal and archiving, as well as highly efficient search and retrieval, and the ability to dynamically organize contracts by clients, vendors, and projects with dynamic dashboards to quickly view contract status and key milestones.

About M-Files Corporation

M-Files enterprise information management (EIM) solutions eliminate information silos and provide quick and easy access to the right content from any core business system and device. M-Files achieves higher levels of user adoption resulting in faster ROI with a uniquely intuitive approach to EIM and enterprise content management (ECM) that is based on managing information by "what" it is versus "where" it's stored. With flexible on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployment options, M-Files places the power of EIM in the hands of the business user and reduces demands on IT by enabling those closest to the business need to access and control content based on their requirements. Thousands of organizations in over 100 countries use the M-Files EIM system as a single platform for managing front office and back office business operations, which improves productivity and quality while ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards, including for companies such as SAS, Elekta and NBC Universal. For more information, visit http://www.m-files.com.

