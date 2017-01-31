Blueworx, a provider of Interactive Voice and Customer Experience solutions designed to deliver efficient, scalable, and reliable voice technologies, announced IVR Technology Group as a Certified Solutions Partner today. IVR Technology Group is a leader in secure voice and text applications.

As a Certified Solutions Partner with Blueworx, IVR Technology Group will be able to deliver differentiated products and services to existing customers as well as new opportunities. In order to improve the customer experience and overall performance, both teams will help customers in deploying Blueworx Voice Response (BVR) in the Cloud, delivering user experience design services and integrating the power of IBM Watson into contact centers.

“IVR Tech is excited to be a Certified Solutions Partner of Blueworx. Together we have an excellent opportunity to raise the bar when creating automated customer interactions and experiences across all industries. By combining our deep knowledge and solutions engineering with the robust, enterprise level features of Blueworx, IBM Watson, and the Cloud, we’re confident we’ll enhance the customer experience in Contact Centers large and small throughout the world,” said Mike Byrne, CEO IVR Technology Group.

“Blueworx has not only a keen focus on working with our partners to deliver exceptional customer experiences with solid products and services, but also equipping our partners with the tools and resources for success,” said Denny Adams, VP of Business Development Blueworx.

Businesses often rely on a trusted advisor familiar with their business. IVR Technology Group will leverage their long standing relationships and business partnerships to deliver Blueworx products and services to existing and new customers. The Blueworx and IVR Technology Group partnership is dedicated to growing business for both organizations.

IVR Technology Group will sell a broad selection of Blueworx customer experience products and services that are focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences including:



Blueworx Voice Response (BVR) optimized to run on IBM® AIX and Linux

Unified messaging

Speech and Text-to-Speech applications

Customer self-service applications

Personalized call-routing

Proactive notifications

About Blueworx

Blueworx is an Interactive Voice platform designed to deliver the highest level of performance, security, reliability and scalability. The enterprise-grade platform is optimized to run on Linux or IBM AIX and is compatible with all key IBM Power Systems servers. Blueworx is used by some of the largest enterprises and Telcos in the world for customer self-service, proactive notifications, intelligent call routing, voicemail, SMS applications and more.

The Blueworx team consists of ex-IBM and contact center industry veterans with more than 100 years of combined expertise in software development, interactive application design, delivery and infrastructure support. http://www.blueworx.com

About IVR Technology Group

IVR Technology Group’s passion is to connect people to information in order to help companies improve customer experiences. IVR builds secure voice and text applications and focuses on compliance, data security and delightful user interactions. http://www.ivrtechgroup.com