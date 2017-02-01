The Atlas Flex-Block Himalayan Salt Lounge from Saltability and TouchAmerica cradles the body with a flexible, heated Himalayan salt surface and releases negative ions to help purify the air. There’s such a beauty that comes from illuminated, heated salt, but its true power is in the grounding it offers the body, how it improves how you breathe and feel.

Spas and at-home spa enthusiasts have a new opportunity to benefit from Himalayan salt therapy, one of the spa industry’s hottest trends, thanks to partnership between Saltability, known for providing quality Himalayan salt stone treatments and products for resort, day, medical and destination spas, and spa and salon equipment solutions company TouchAmerica.

Featuring Himalayan salt walls, panels, complete salt concepts with halo generators, the Atlas Flex-Block Salt Lounge, and the Atlas Flex-Block Salt Table for massage therapy, the companies’ new line of Himalayan salt concepts brings 100 percent pure Himalayan crystal salt, containing 84 naturally occurring minerals and salts, to spa and residential environments to nourish the body, reduce stress, and more. Salt is one of the Earth’s oldest healing elements with recorded accounts of its therapeutic use dating back to 1600 BC.

When gently heated, Himalayan salt walls, panels, and full salt concepts with halo generators serve as natural ionizers, thanks to salt’s hygroscopic properties. The warmed Himalayan salt crystals attract moisture on the salt block surface, and as that moisture evaporates, negative ions are emitted, purifying the air. In addition, halo generators disperse micronized particles of salt into the salt room for respiratory benefit and to reduce inflammation in the body.

“Himalayan salt is amazing for its healing impact upon the body – via both skin-to-salt contact and the ionization in the air that takes place when the salt is heated,” says Ann Brown, Saltability founder. “There’s such a beauty that comes from illuminated, heated salt, but its true power is in the grounding it offers the body, how it improves how you breathe and feel, by providing those negative ions that are abundant in the natural world, but are lacking in our busy, hyper-connected, electronics-driven lives.”

Hand-crafted with pure Himalayan salt tiles that flex and move with the body for optimal comfort, the Atlas Flex-Block Salt Table offers healing comfort and relaxation to spa guests and may be used with any massage. The mineral-rich, alkaline surface delivers the nourishing, replenishing benefits of Himalayan salt through direct skin-to-salt contact and is heated, allowing the salt to help purify the air for both guests and therapists.

“It is truly the only table in the U.S. where you have contact with the healing Himalayan salt directly on the skin,” says Brown.

The Atlas Flex-Block Salt Lounge offers the same comfort and healing power of the innovative Himalayan salt tile surface as found in the Salt Table. The tiles cradle the body, while a waterproof heater warms the salt to release negative ions and clean the air, improving breathing and allergy problems, decreasing anxiety, improving sleep and more. The remote control, electronic lounge moves easily from upright to zero gravity position to provide back and muscle pain relief and more.

“This lounger takes the upscale salt room experience to a new level, providing skin-on-skin contact with Himalayan salt that no other lounge or chair provides,” says Stewart Griffith, founder of TouchAmerica.

Himalayan salt concepts are available from Saltability and TouchAmerica. To learn more about Saltability, visit saltability.com or call 888-241-2095. Visit TouchAmerica at touchamerica.com.

###