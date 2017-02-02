Public Property Search www.NCCIE.com The seamless transition from our previous system was a dream turned into reality. And that is due 100% to the ‘over the top’ efforts of Catylist’s professionals

Catylist, the leading listing technology provider for REALTOR® associations nationwide, was chosen to replace the previous listing platform for Triad Area REALTORS®. The new North Carolina Commercial Information Exchange (NCCIE) service, which launched January 1, 2017 at http://www.nccie.com is a collaboration of three REALTOR® associations: Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Winston-Salem Regional Association of REALTORS®, and High Point Association of REALTORS®. The Catylist-powered service will connect commercial professionals, owners, tenants and investors looking to buy, sell and lease commercial properties throughout the Triad area.

The Catylist-operated NCCIE service is a property-centric database comprised of availabilities, sale & lease comps, parcel boundary maps, ownership information, tenant data, block-level demographics, and traffic counts and features geospatial searching, Google Earth integration and many additional tools for brokers and agents. Members of the new NCCIE also receive listing exposure through Catylist’s national website: http://www.catylist.com.

According to Ed Terry, Executive Vice President of High Point Regional Association of REALTORS®, "The seamless transition from our previous system was a dream turned into reality. And that is due 100% to the ‘over the top’ efforts of Catylist’s professionals.”

Catylist Research is also currently available in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, and will be expanding into additional markets in 2017.

About Catylist

Founded in 2001, Catylist is a commercial real estate technology company. Thousands of real estate brokers, investors, tenants, property managers, landlords, and appraisers use Catylist to market and search commercial real estate. Catylist is the leading provider of Commercial Information Exchange (CIE) and Commercial Multiple Listing Service (CMLS) solutions for real estate communities. Catylist recently launched Catylist Research, currently offering fully-researched solutions in select markets across the country. (http://www.catylist.com).

