IRONSCALES, the first and only email security company to combine human intelligence with machine learning, today announced that it will unveil the first anti-spoofing email security tool to combat phishing threats in real-time at RSA 2017. Known as IronShield, the anti-impersonation and spoofing plugin for Microsoft Outlook will inspect and analyze all emails at the mailbox level using deep scans and machine learning. Acting as an employees’ virtual security analyst to prevent against business email compromise (BEC) and CEO fraud, IronShield will automatically validate sender reputation and authenticity, while also assessing behavioral patterns in search of anomalies in communications. All suspicious emails are visually flagged the second the email hits the inbox, and a quick button link inside the Outlook toolbar enables instant notification to SOC teams for further investigation or immediate remediation.

“IronShield was built to significantly reduce business email compromise and CEO fraud by mitigating the phishing, spear-phishing and spoofing emails that serve as the catalyst for more than 90 percent of cyberattacks,” said Eyal Benishti, founder and CEO of IRONSCALES. “By using machine learning to inspect emails at the mailbox level, IronShield will essentially serve as a personal virtual security analyst for every single employee within an organization, significantly reducing the risk of human error in identifying malicious emails.”

Benefits of IronShield include:



Unprecedented Mailbox Protection – Gain a visual representation of senders via inspection of every email at the mailbox level using deep scans and machine learning to validate sender reputation based on each employee’s email historical correspondents, to discover anomalous behavior.

Expedient Notification - Emails suspected of causing business email compromise (BEC) are automatically flagged the second the email hits the inbox.

Immediate Remediation Assistance – A quick button link inside the Outlook toolbar enables employees to report suspicious emails based on the email scans and analysis, triggering SOC team notification or an automatic remediation response.

Advanced Machine Learning - Algorithms that continuously improve in detection of both anomalies and irregular communications patterns based on learned experiences negate false positives and bolster proactive defenses.

Enhanced Decision Making – IRONSCALES algorithm will make sure all the important and smart security related questions are being constantly asked for each email landing in your employee mailboxes, visualizing the results for non-tech or cybersecurity savvy employees to make the right decisions.

For existing IRONSCALES customers, IronShield will communicate directly with IronTraps, its automated phishing email remediation system. When IronShield identifies a suspicious email, it will trigger IronTraps’ automatic response. Within seconds, forensics will be completed, and an intrusion signature sent directly to both endpoints, email servers and the SIEM, which will start an immediate enterprise-wide automatic mitigation response.

