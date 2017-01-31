mParticle, the only customer data platform for the multi-screen era, today announced it has been named a Snapchat Partner. As an Audience Match API partner, mParticle will enable mutual clients to seamlessly connect their first-party user data to easily create more personalized and relevant ad experiences on Snapchat.

This integration with Snapchat’s Ad API unlocks new engagement opportunities for mobile-first and multi-screen brands to advertise on the platform. Marketers can leverage mParticle to create and sync audience segments in real-time to Snapchat, as well as 30+ similar audience integrations. This partnership will help marketers drive greater engagement and eliminate media waste by syncing users in real-time across all channels and partners.

“Our Snapchat partnership is one more high-value destination where brands can easily connect their customer data through mParticle,” said CEO and co-founder Michael Katz. “Coordinated, cross-channel marketing is critical to marketing success today, and enabling Snapchat as an end point was essential to keeping pace with our client’s customers. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with them to create a ton of value for mutual clients.”

Syncing data directly from mParticle also enables marketers to coordinate Snap Ads with all other marketing efforts, across both paid advertising and CRM channels.

About mParticle

mParticle empowers brands to accelerate growth in a multi-screen world. Our simple, secure API is used by companies like Airbnb, Venmo, Hulu, King, and Spotify to integrate their entire marketing stack and drive engagement, retention, and monetization. Since launching in 2013, the mParticle platform has grown to manage more than 1 billion mobile users a month, capture more than $5 billion in mCommerce transactions and process more than 250 billion API calls, on a monthly basis. Headquartered in New York City, mParticle was named as one of Crain’s 20 Best Places to Work in New York City and recognized as a “Cool Vendor in Mobile App Development” by Gartner.