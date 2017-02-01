Stop Hunger Now Rebrands as Rise Against Hunger

“Our evolving mission includes new pathways to end hunger by getting nutrition to those in need and empowering communities on ways to become self-sufficient and alleviate poverty.” Rod Brooks

Stop Hunger Now, a global nonprofit organization based in Raleigh dedicated to ending hunger, announced its new name and brand: Rise Against Hunger. The new name speaks to how the organization’s approach to ending hunger is evolving.

Rise Against Hunger is driven by the vision of a world without hunger. The organization's mission is to end hunger in our lifetime by providing food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable and creating a global commitment to mobilize the necessary resources. Rise Against Hunger works to meet immediate nutritional needs today and empower the ability to build strong, resilient communities tomorrow by promoting sustainable solutions to hunger.

“We know hunger is a barrier to education, steady employment, health, infrastructure and economic growth,” said President & CEO Rod Brooks. “Our evolving mission includes new pathways to end hunger by getting nutrition to those in need and empowering communities on ways to become self-sufficient and alleviate poverty.”

The world has enough production potential to end hunger by the year 2030, one of the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations; the need is for both the moral and political will to do so. Rise Against Hunger is committed to growing the hunger movement and mobilizing global resources.

Founded in 1998, the organization has provided more than 300 million meals, among other aid. In 2016 alone, the organization engaged more than 350,000 volunteers in providing meals to nourish approximately 600,000 lives.

“I could not be more proud of the direction our organization is moving. Hunger is the world’s most pressing, solvable problem, and we must rise together to end hunger in our lifetime,“ said Brooks.

For more information on how to join the movement and RISE to end world hunger, visit http://www.riseagainsthunger.org.

